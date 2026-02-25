Washington, United States Writer

Here to do stuff. To search, inquire, learn, grow, analyze, conceptualize, hypothesize, test, analyze, write, and put stuff out in the world that's novel, useful, reliable, verifiable, falsifiable, and helpful. I am a pure hobbyist, but I'm serious in what I'm doing and I'd love to do more. I'm looking to do good and no harm. If I am wrong, tell me and I will change it. If I am doing anything useful, please let me know. I want to collaborate with anyone interested and like-minded.