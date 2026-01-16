David Park@hacker62103687
QA Automation Lead at HBLAB | Building intelligent testing systems | 8+ years | Making tests reliable so you can sleep
David Park
Hanoi, VNQA and Test Automation Lead
I'm the QA and Test Automation Lead at HBLAB, where we solve the biggest quality challenges for enterprise clients. Here's what I've learned: Good testing isn't about finding every bug, it's about building systems you can trust. With 8+ years of hands-on QA experience, I've automated everything from complex financial systems to real-time data pipelines. I've also learned what NOT to do, which is equally valuable.
