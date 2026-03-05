TamilNadu, India Technical Writer

Emmimal P. Alexander is an AI and machine learning expert, technical author, and educator dedicated to demystifying deep learning, neural network theory, and real-world ML systems. She is the founder of EmiTechLogic (https://emitechlogic.com/), creating hands-on tutorials and detailed guides that bridge theory and practice in Python and AI. Emmimal’s books—like Neural Networks and Deep Learning with Python: A Practical Approach and Agentic AI for Executives—combine clear explanations, rich examples, and practical code to help readers learn efficiently and implement models confidently.