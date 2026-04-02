Prague AI Visibility Advisor

Elizabeth Sramek has been building digital businesses since 2005 — before Twitter launched, before Facebook opened beyond college campuses, and when YouTube was still a curiosity most people hadn't heard of. She started her own company in 2006 and has spent nearly two decades building and scaling digital properties across some of the most competitive verticals online, including iGaming — one of the most technically demanding and compliance-heavy spaces in digital, where generic strategies don't survive their first quarter. Today she works at the intersection of AI-mediated discovery, authority architecture, and B2B demand capture. Her focus is on the structural systems that determine whether a company gets cited by AI tools, found by buyers navigating fragmented search, or quietly written out of the conversation entirely. It's work that sits at a layer most marketing advice ignores: the entity signals, citation networks, and machine-verifiable authority that now decide visibility in an