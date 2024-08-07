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Elijah Falode

@elijahfalode

Elijah Falode is an ISC2 Certified Cybersecurity Professional, author, and research-driven content strategist.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @elijahfalode’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Hire Me

Elijah Falode

Technical Writer

Elijah Falode is an ISC2 Certified Cybersecurity Professional, author, and research-driven content strategist.

Work History

Current Position:

UpworkTechnical Writer

Previous Positions:

Kalles Group, SeattleFreelance SEO Copywriter

Interested Topics

ai-governanceai-securityshadow-ai-riskai-security-frameworksai-compliance-riskseu-ai-act-complianceenterprise-ai-securityai-risk-management
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