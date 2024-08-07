Elijah Falode@elijahfalode
Elijah Falode is an ISC2 Certified Cybersecurity Professional, author, and research-driven content strategist.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @elijahfalode’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Elijah Falode
Technical Writer
Elijah Falode is an ISC2 Certified Cybersecurity Professional, author, and research-driven content strategist.
Work History
Current Position:
UpworkTechnical Writer
Previous Positions:
Kalles Group, SeattleFreelance SEO Copywriter