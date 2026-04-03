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Dan Weis

@danweis

10+ years PM, now building with AI

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @danweis’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

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Dan Weis

San Francisco, CAFounder/Product Lead

Product manager who builds. I've been the founding PM multiple times—personally defining requirements, working with engineers, and shipping platforms that grew to millions of users. I've also built teams, scaling orgs from just me to 20+ across product, design, and engineering. Now I'm operating at the model level. I architected and shipped TherapyMind in 90 days—fine-tuned and trained custom models to power persona behavior, shipped persistent memory, crisis detection, and community health data integrations, and filed a provisional patent on the economic-mental health correlation system.

Work History

Current Position:

TherapyMindFounder/Product Lead

Previous Positions:

Everi HoldingsExecutive Director Product Management

Interested Topics

artificial-intelligencefintechsoftware-developmentbankingopen-sourcesaasproduct-managementvibe-code-banking-app
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