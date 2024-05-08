Mostofa Adib Shakib@adibshakib
Software Engineer, Entrepreneur, and Content Creator
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Mostofa Adib Shakib
Los Angeles, USFounder & CEO
Mostofa Adib Shakib is a tech entrepreneur with over a decade of experience driving innovation in AI, EdTech, and startup ecosystems. As an Investor and Mentor, he empowers early-stage founders with strategic insights and guides them toward sustainable growth and market success.
Work History
Current Position:
Variant TechnologiesFounder & CEO
Previous Positions:
SnapchatSoftware Engineer