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Mostofa Adib Shakib

@adibshakib

Software Engineer, Entrepreneur, and Content Creator

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @adibshakib’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

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Mostofa Adib Shakib

Los Angeles, USFounder & CEO

Mostofa Adib Shakib is a tech entrepreneur with over a decade of experience driving innovation in AI, EdTech, and startup ecosystems. As an Investor and Mentor, he empowers early-stage founders with strategic insights and guides them toward sustainable growth and market success.

Work History

Current Position:

Variant TechnologiesFounder & CEO

Previous Positions:

SnapchatSoftware Engineer

Interested Topics

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