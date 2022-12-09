Miguel Abambres@abambresm
Portuguese, Lisbon, 1984, PhD in Civil Eng. Independent and passionate professor. Ping-Ponger🏓. Languages PT, ES, EN.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @abambresm’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Miguel Abambres
Portuguese, Lisbon, 1984, PhD in Civil Eng. Independent and passionate professor. Ping-Ponger🏓. Languages PT, ES, EN.
Interested Topics
decentralizationcryptocurrencydecentralized-webblockchaincybersecuritysustainabilityeducationsocial-mediaweb3civil-engineeringcryptoblueskyhigher-educationmatlabprivacymathematicssoftware-developmentengineeringopen-sourceinternettechdecentralized-internetsecuritydappsnonprofitteachingtechnologyprogramming