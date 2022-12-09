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Miguel Abambres

@abambresm

Portuguese, Lisbon, 1984, PhD in Civil Eng. Independent and passionate professor. Ping-Ponger🏓. Languages PT, ES, EN.

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Web3 e outras coisas boas 🌞

Miguel Abambres

Portuguese, Lisbon, 1984, PhD in Civil Eng. Independent and passionate professor. Ping-Ponger🏓. Languages PT, ES, EN.

Interested Topics

decentralizationcryptocurrencydecentralized-webblockchaincybersecuritysustainabilityeducationsocial-mediaweb3civil-engineeringcryptoblueskyhigher-educationmatlabprivacymathematicssoftware-developmentengineeringopen-sourceinternettechdecentralized-internetsecuritydappsnonprofitteachingtechnologyprogramming
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