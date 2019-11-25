How To Type HTML & CSS Effectively

Discover, triage, and prioritize Ruby errors in real-time
files to generate
.scss
files with the Sass preprocessor for CSS.
.css
files, these are for generating
.haml
files and are read by the Haml preprocessor for HTML.
.html
showing the syntax used when working with a
example.scss
file, this file is specific to the Sass CSS preprocessor.
.scss
// Defining variables
$normal_text_medium: 1.2rem;
$dark_text: #2F2D2C;
$geek_green: #8EDE61;
$green_border: 3px solid $geek_green;
$background_grey: #676C65;
$flex-align-items: (sta: flex-start, end: flex-end, cen: center, str: stretch, bas: baseline);
// Iterating over mappings
@each $key, $value in $flex-align-items {
.f-a-i-#{$key} {
flex-align-items: $value;
}
}
// Nesting selectors
.header {
nav {
background-color: $background_grey;
}
}
// Using placeholder classes
%heading-geek {
border-left: $green_border;
}
// Extending other classes
.header__h1 {
@extend %heading-geek;
color: $dark_text;
}
// Pseudoclasses and media queries inside one rule
.header__links {
color: $dark_text;
text-decoration: none;
&:hover {
color: $geek_green;
background-color: $background_grey;
}
@media (min-width: 768px) {
font-size: $normal_text_medium;
}
}
$ sass example.scss example.css
or
.html
file that you are used to! Usually with more lines and characters that the files read by the preprocessor.
.css
.
example.scss
.f-a-i-sta {
flex-align-items: flex-start; }
.f-a-i-end {
flex-align-items: flex-end; }
.f-a-i-cen {
flex-align-items: center; }
.f-a-i-str {
flex-align-items: stretch; }
.f-a-i-bas {
flex-align-items: baseline; }
.header nav {
background-color: #676C65; }
.header__h1 {
border-left: 3px solid #8EDE61; }
.header__h1 {
color: #2F2D2C; }
.header__links {
color: #2F2D2C;
text-decoration: none; }
.header__links:hover {
color: #8EDE61;
background-color: #676C65; }
@media (min-width: 768px) {
.header__links {
font-size: 1.2rem; } }
or
.html
file, but done in less time, and avoiding repetition.
.css
.
example.haml
!!! 5
-# Use of attributes
%html{:lang => "en"}
%head
%meta{:charset => "utf-8"}
%meta{:name => "viewport", :content => "width=device-width,initial-scale=1"}
%meta{"http-equiv" => "X-UA-Compatible", :content => "ie=edge"}
%meta{:name => "author", :content => "santiago-rodrig"}
-# Specifying content
%title Haml example
%link{:rel => "stylesheet", :href => "css/main.css"}
%body
-# Nesting elements and adding classes
%header.header
%h1.header__h1 top heading
%nav
%ul.header__ul
%li
%a.header__links link
%li
%a.header__links link
%li
%a.header__links link
file that you want.
example.html
$ haml example.haml example.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='utf-8'>
<meta content='width=device-width,initial-scale=1' name='viewport'>
<meta content='ie=edge' http-equiv='X-UA-Compatible'>
<meta content='santiago-rodrig' name='author'>
<title>Haml example</title>
<link href='css/main.css' rel='stylesheet'>
</head>
<body>
<header class='header'>
<h1 class='header__h1'>top heading</h1>
<nav>
<ul class='header__ul'>
<li>
<a class='header__links'>link</a>
</li>
<li>
<a class='header__links'>link</a>
</li>
<li>
<a class='header__links'>link</a>
</li>
</ul>
</nav>
</header>
</body>
</html>