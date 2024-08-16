Two Easy Ways to Fast Track WordPress cPanel Installation

Once a business has bought a server (whether a new bare metal server or a slice of managed shared hosting), installing WordPress is often very high on the server administration checklists.





That’s because an overwhelming number of businesses prefer WordPress to build their corporate websites, blogs, and similar user-facing assets.





Now, since cPanel is a similarly popular web hosting control and administration panel, chances are that your server administrator opted for it to handle most server management and administration tasks.





If you are using cPanel and want to use WordPress for building your core online market presence, this guide is for you (or your server admin). I will discuss two simple ways of installing WordPress through cPanel.





Before diving into the technicalities, let’s pause and see why installing WordPress through cPanel is a GREAT idea.

Why Should You Should Install WordPress via cPanel

The reasons why you should install WordPress via cPanel are mostly similar to why you should opt for cPanel in the first place. The benefits of using cPanel for server and hosting management extend to the WordPress installation.





Here are five of these benefits

Benefit #1: Ease of Use

As I mentioned earlier, if you plan to install WordPress through cPanel, you will benefit from the cPanel’s simplicity.

cPanel often includes a one-click installer like Softaculous, Fantastico, or Installatron, which simplifies the WordPress installation process. Even if you are a non-technical user, you can set up WordPress quickly without needing to manually create databases or configure files. Although, I will show you how to do all these steps so that you can fine-tune your WordPress installation.





In most cases, cPanel provides a graphical interface that makes managing your website's backend intuitive and straightforward.

Benefit #2: Automated Management

cPanel is fantastic at taking care of your WordPress installation. Many cPanel tools offer automatic updates for WordPress, plugins, and themes. As someone who has been managing WordPress in a corporate setting, I can assure you that keeping up with the latest security patches and updates is a critical aspect of ensuring smooth website operations.





Similarly, cPanel allows you to easily create backups of your WordPress site and restore them if needed. Again, I cannot tell you how many times I have used the rollback feature to undo my mistakes!

Benefit #3: Excellent Website Resource Management

The database is the backbone of a WordPress website. Everything you (or the installed plugins and other users) do in the WordPress admin or pages gets stored in the database Similarly, everything from posts to user information is stored in the database.





With cPanel, you can easily manage your MySQL databases through phpMyAdmin, making tasks like backups, imports, and exports simpler.





Similarly, the cPanel’s File Manager often comes in handy when you need to upload and manage WordPress website files, You can easily upload, edit, and delete files without needing FTP access (something that confuses many WordPress first-timers).

Benefit #4: The cPanel’s Security Features

Security is perhaps one of the top three reasons behind using cPanel. Additionally, depending upon the license and how you set it up, you can access tools for installing SSL certificates. This is a critical requirement for securing your WordPress site and improving search engine rankings.





In most cases, cPanel offers various security features, such as password-protected directories, IP blocking, and hotlink protection, to help secure your WordPress site.

Benefit #5: cPanel has Comprehensive Support

cPanel has been around for 25 years. Over this span of a quarter of a century, many competent users and businesses have written extensive documentation covering all aspects of the product. If you run into any issue while installing WordPress on your cPanel-enabled server, I can assure you that the solution is just a Google search or ChatGPT question away.





Alternatively, just ask your hosting provider and they will be happy to help you out. Our engineers at RedSwitches regularly help our users install cPanel and resolve additional issues regarding the product.

Method #1: Manual WordPress Installation in cPanel

If you are a seasoned server admin, chances are you prefer manual installation because the method covers important security practices, such as setting up specific database prefixes and secure file permissions.





Simply follow these steps and you will have a working WordPress installation on your cPanel-managed server in no time!

Step #1: Download WordPress

Visit the WordPress website and select Get WordPress. Next, select Download WordPress to save the ZIP file to your preferred download location.









Step #2: Upload the WordPress Files to the Server

Now, you need to upload the relevant files to your server. For this, access your cPanel account and navigate to the Files area and launch the File Manager.









Find the domain name under which you want to install WordPress.













You can drag the WordPress ZIP file to the Upload window or choose Select File to locate and upload the ZIP file.













When the upload finishes, use the Go Back option to return to the previous directory.





To extract the ZIP file, right-click it and choose Extract. The dialog box will show an appropriate path for the folder where the files would be extracted. Tap Extract Files to begin.









The files are extracted into a directory called wordpress.













Access the folder and click Select All. Choose Move from the top menu.









Your WordPress files can be found at your_domain_name.com/wordpress. Remove wordpress from the path, leaving only the main location, then click Move Files.









Select Go Back from the top menu, delete the uploaded zip file and empty the wordpress folder.





Step #3: Create a New MySQL Database

WordPress uses a MySQL database to store content, settings, and other essential information. Creating a new MySQL database separates WordPress data from other apps or websites on the server.





This separation promotes efficient data management and reduces disagreement.





To build a database, go to the Tools section of cPanel.

Locate the Databases section by swiping down and go to the MySQL Databases.









In the next box, create a new database and give it a name.









Note down the database name, including the hosting account prefix, as you'll need it later.

Step #4: Create a Database User

Go to the MySQL Users section and create a new user. Add a password and a username. Ensure the strength meter shows Very Strong in green. Your hosting account name will be prefixed to the username.









Make a note of the password or safely keep it in a password organizer/vault.

Step #5: Assign User to Database and Set Permissions

You now need to allow the recently created user to access the database. For this, look for the Add User To Database section.

Select the user by selecting it from the User drop-down option.

Once you have selected the newly created database from the Database drop-down menu, click Add.









Click the All Privileges checkbox to ensure a comprehensive user privilege set. Additionally, make sure the Drop checkbox is unchecked to avoid unintentionally or intentionally erasing the database or its tables.









Finally, click Make Changes to grant the user privileges.

Step #6: Install WordPress

Open your domain in a web browser. Select your preferred language and click Continue. Select Let's go! from the WordPress welcome screen.









Once the required fields have been completed, click Submit. Use the MySQL database name and user as your database name and username. The database host is often localhost or your server name. Refrain from using the default wp_ table prefix and admin as the login.









Choose Run the installation from the window that opens.









Give specifics like your email address, preferred WordPress username and password, and the title of your website. Remember, the username and password here are specific to WordPress and should not match those of the database user. Again, don't use the username admin.





Later on, you may edit all of this data in the WordPress admin area.





Press Install WordPress to start the installation procedure. After the installation process finishes, WordPress will take you to the login screen. Enter your credentials to access the WordPress admin panel.









Method #2: Install WordPress in cPanel Using Softaculous

Softaculous (or similar installer components) automates the installation of many web applications, including WordPress. While the common impression is that only non-techines use Softaculous

Step #1: Access Softaculous in cPanel and Begin Installation

Access your cPanel account and scroll down to the SOFTWARE section. Choose Softaculous' WordPress Manager.









Once the manager opens, click Install.

Step #2: Select the Installation URL

In the Software Setup section, select the domain on which to install WordPress.









Step #3: Configure the Admin Account

Navigate to the admin account section and select your username. Enter your password and ensure the meter reads Strong.

Enter an admin email address. It should be a working email address that is legitimate and unrelated to a particular domain.





Step #4: Customize the Site Settings

We recommend accepting the default settings for Site Name (My Blog) and Site Description (My WordPress Blog) at this point. You can always update these values with your website's name and description. Other settings can remain unchanged.

Step #5: Complete the Setup

To finish the installation, scroll to the bottom and click Install. The process could take a few minutes to complete.

The installer will show a confirmation message after the installation is complete.













The installer gives users the website URL to access the WordPress page right away.

Final Words

Installing WordPress through cPanel offers a convenient, efficient, and secure way to manage your website, with the added benefits of automated updates, easy resource management, robust security features, and comprehensive support.





FAQs

Q. What is the first step to install WordPress using cPanel?

The first step to install WordPress using cPanel is to log in to your hosting provider's account and navigate to the hosting server where you want to install WordPress.





Q. How do I set up the database for WordPress installation?

During the installation process, you will need to create a new database. You will have to specify a database username and database password for the installation.





Q. Can I use an automatic script installer for WordPress installation?

Yes, many hosting providers offer an auto installer feature in cPanel that allows you to easily install WordPress with just a few clicks. It is one of the popular applications available for quick installation.





Q. How long does it usually take to complete the WordPress installation process?

Installing WordPress using cPanel is a simple process that usually takes just a couple of minutes to complete, especially if you are using an auto installer.





Q. Do I need to manually install WordPress if I'm using a cloud hosting platform?

Most cloud hosting platforms also offer auto installer features, so you typically do not need to manually install WordPress. The process is similar to traditional hosting environments.





Q. What are the necessary credentials I need during the WordPress installation?

You will need an admin username and admin password to set up the administrator dashboard of your WordPress site. Make sure to choose a strong password for security purposes.





Q. Can I install WordPress on multiple domains with cPanel?

Yes, if your hosting plan allows for it, you can set up addon domains in cPanel and install WordPress on each additional domain. However, each domain will have its own installation directory.





Q. What are the basic installation steps for WordPress?





The basic installation steps for WordPress involve downloading the latest version, uploading files to your hosting server via FTP or file manager, creating a MySQL database and user, configuring the wp-config.php file with database details, and running the WordPress installation script through your web browser.





Q.What is the role of the wp-config-sample.php file during installation?





The wp-config-sample.php file serves as a template for configuring your WordPress database settings. You rename this file to wp-config.php, fill in your database details (such as database name, username, password, and host), and save it to enable WordPress to connect to your database.



