    'Twitter faces irreparable harm' due to Musk's actions, per lawsuit by@legalpdf

    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. Part 29 of 31: .FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS- Twitter faces irreparable harm absent relief

    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 29 of 31


    Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “the damage is done”

    FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS

    X. Twitter faces irreparable harm absent relief


    144. Because of defendants’ breaches and the uncertainty they have generated, Twitter faces irreparable harm. Defendants stipulated in the merger agreement that “irreparable damage for which monetary damages, even if available, would not be an adequate remedy would occur in the event that the parties hereto do not perform the provisions of this Agreement (including failing to take such actions as are required of it hereunder to consummate this Agreement) in accordance with its specified terms or otherwise breach such provisions.” Ex. 1 § 9.9(a).


    145. The expected closing date for the merger is fast approaching. The lone remaining application for regulatory approval is under consideration and the parties have received no indication of any obstacle on that front. Twitter is prepared to schedule a stockholder vote immediately upon clearance by the SEC of its proxy statement, as early as mid-August. Defendants must close “no later than” two business days after satisfaction of the closing conditions. Id. § 2.2.


    146. Defendants’ actions in derogation of the deal’s consummation, and Musk’s repeated disparagement of Twitter and its personnel, create uncertainty and delay that harm Twitter and its stockholders and deprive them of their bargained for rights. They also expose Twitter to adverse effects on its business operations, employees, and stock price. 147. Swift remedial action in the form of specific performance and injunctive relief is warranted.

    Continue reading here


