Bybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Tuesday’s Top Ten Tech Stories by@David

Tuesday’s Top Ten Tech Stories

Originally published by David Smooke on June 26th 2017 763 reads
David Smooke Hacker Noon profile picture

@David
David Smooke

Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

Happy Tuesday! Today we have a good mix of what big companies did before they were big, how to strategically build some cutting edge software, a pledge for equality in the tech workplace, why Snap map is a big deal, the most important overlooked invention, and of course, why your cat is a millennial and he literally can’t even. These were all high traffic Hacker Noon posts over the last week. If you have an article that you think should be in next week’s Top Ten Tech Stories, tweet @HackerNoon.

Here are Tuesday’s Top Ten Tech Stories:

10. The Early Traits of a $100M Company by Sterling Road Managing Partner Ash Rust

9. Animated page transitions with React Router 4, ReactTransitionGroup and Animated by Web Developer Martin Haagensli

8. Enough is enough; let’s go 50/50. by C.A. Webb. You can get involved in her better together cause here.

7. Testing Strategies in Microservices Architecture by XenonStack

6. How to Supercharge Your Learning of New Technologies by Software Developer Sam Jarman

5. How to Bootstrap Your SaaS Company to $1M ARR Before Raising Venture Capital By Founder Collective Principal Parul Singh

4. Why Snap Map Is A Big Deal by Cody Engel, who is a Senior Android Engineer, Scotch Enthusiast, City Slicker, Wannabe Photographer, & Hater of Math.

3. So yeah, I left San Francisco and Slack to move to Paris by Engineer, Teacher, Philosopher, & Time Travel Paradox Resolution Consultant D.E. Goodman-Wilson

2. Why Everyone Missed the Most Important Invention in the Last 500 Years by Author, Engineer and Serial Entrepreneur Daniel Jeffries

1. Your cat is a millennial and he literally can’t even by Google Sr. Interaction Designer Thryn

That’ll do it for us at Hacker Noon. Don’t forget to read the latest and trending tech stories. Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted.

Kind Regards,

David Smooke, Hacker Noon (of AMI)

by David Smooke @David.Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.
