Trump Just Saved The Future of AI
218 reads

Trump Just Saved The Future of AI

by Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic November 29th, 2024
This Joe Rogan episode is going to ruffle quite a few tech feathers in the upcoming days, but I have to focus on AI.
featured image - Trump Just Saved The Future of AI
Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic HackerNoon profile picture
The Joe Rogan Experience, episode #2234 with Marc Andreessen as a guest.


I was like, c’mon Joe, WTF, cut me some slack. Here we go again. Joe has to explain over again why he endorsed Trump.


And, who’s that dude dressed like my grandpa?! What’s going on here? I thought to myself, it’s going to be one of those episodes playing in the background while I’m doing my thing. Let it be. Just something to pass the time.


You know that situation and feeling when you don’t want to pay attention, but you just can’t help yourself. At one point, it hit me. This one, I have to rewatch again and listen carefully.

My Apologies, Sir, I Didn’t Recognize You

“Marc Andreessen is an entrepreneur, investor, and software engineer best known as co-author of Mosaic, the first widely used Web browser.”


He is a co-founder and general partner of Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.


“Between 2006 and 2010, Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz actively invested in technology companies. Separately, and together, they invested $4 million in 45 start-ups including Twitter. During this time, the two became known as "super angel" investors.”


I use the official transcripts when writing stories based on podcasts, interviews, and similar stuff. For obvious reasons, because I just finished watching the latest episode a few minutes ago, I have to use an auto-generated transcript, which is as it is.


This episode is going to ruffle quite a few tech feathers in the upcoming days, but I have to focus on AI.


Just in case you’re having a problem reading the text from the transcript screenshots, here’s the clip about the future of AI:







The Future of AI under Biden/Kamala vs. Trump Administration








This election is the most important election of our lifetime. This is no ordinary election.


We all know who said this, don’t we? You may argue that Elon was biased, but after hearing what Marc Andreessen had to say, one thing is undeniable:


This election was the most important election in the tech history, period.

