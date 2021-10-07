Search icon
Trouble Brewing in the Nerdisphere: Now, I Just Need to Choose a Framework by@thornberry

Trouble Brewing in the Nerdisphere: Now, I Just Need to Choose a Framework

An idea strikes out of the sky delivers, painting the colorful squares of a user interface. “Is that the website that will save the world?” Katie asks somberly. Some folks hiss pleasantly in Python, a pragmatic tongue popularized by the flying tree vipers of South Africa, a variant of parcel-tongue in fact. Others speak heavily in C, the statements buzzing as if their words are circuitry itself. Most of the conversations contain the tone of certainty, yet nobody can agree.
Elijah Ken Hacker Noon profile picture

@thornberry
Elijah Ken

I peaked in third grade when I spent all year writing story about a planet inhabited mostly by lizard people.

Tags

#javascript#existentialism#meaning-of-life#meaningful-career#fantasy#creative-process#nerdisphere#hackernoon-top-story
