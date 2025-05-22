TripleA's CEO Says Your Telegram Feed Is About to Get Smarter

According to a recent report on Messaging Apps, 2 billion users are engaging with these apps every month. Telegram has 900 million monthly users, making it the fourth most used messaging app, but Telegram has the most downloads with 48.4 million per month. Beyond competing with Twitter (X) as the prime source of news and information for the Web3 world, Telegram is a potential source of revenue, with over $8 million/month spent on in-app purchases.

According to the report, 85% of Telegram users look for news channels. An earlier report by CoinGecko showed that 73.8% of crypto users get their blockchain news primarily from social media, with Twitter (X) as the leader (41.7%) and Telegram in second place (21.5%). Just 5% get their news from crypto news websites.

We spoke with Oleksandr Savieliev, CEO and Founder of TripleA, a Telegram mini-app and cross-market news aggregator that combines feeds for 90+ sources and uses AI to deliver a targeted mix of crypto, stocks, VC, gaming, and more. The app offers customizable news feeds, portfolio management tools, and an AI investment assistant for sectors such as crypto, stocks, VC, gambling, MLM, and influence markets.

“TripleA is a fully personalized news and analytics platform. Our AI assistant doesn’t just surface trending headlines – it learns your behavior across markets, curates relevant stories, removes duplication, and helps you draw cross-sector insights.”

TripleA targets cross-over audiences interested in both traditional finance and digital assets.

“TripleA is built for a broad, multi-market audience. We’re not limiting ourselves to just Web2 or Web3. Of course, Web3 natives like degens are welcome, especially since many already live on Telegram, but we’re designing the platform to feel intuitive for both traditional users and decentralized communities. The value is in the curation and personalization,” Savieliev said.

AI-driven news personalization could be a significant differentiation from basic RSS readers or Telegram channels because it offers the chance for insight curation, not just news aggregation, letting users control the signal-to-noise ratio.

“It's like having a smart research analyst working alongside you. The multi-market integration – crypto, stocks, influencers, VCs, politics, etc. – with predictive analytics and sentiment scoring sets us apart.”

The TripleA mini-app is pre-launch and plans to add a Risk Radar. That feature could be handy with news for crypto and other high-risk asset classes.

“We’re planning an AI-based "risk radar" feature that highlights asset volatility, controversial influencers, or speculative trends – so users can make informed decisions, not emotional ones.”

The mini-app has a broad scope. It uses AI to aggregate news from many sources and areas of interest in a customizable way. The app is also transactional.

“Our investment assistant is designed to simplify complex portfolio tracking. It pulls in your public wallet data and allows you to monitor your holdings – across multiple blockchains and markets – within a single dashboard. It doesn’t require custody, so it’s safe. Initially, we’ll support basic tracking and TON-native transactions to comply with the ecosystem. Later, we’ll integrate broader EVM-compatible wallets for in-app portfolio actions, but always in a non-custodial, privacy-first manner.”

Before founding TripleA, Savieliev previously led Infine IT, an enterprise tech builder, and co-founded, then exited, a media channel called All-Seeing Eye. Savieliev emphasizes speed to market and execution and sees TripleA as a game-changer.

“TripleA isn’t just another app. It’s a mission to redefine how people consume information in an era of overload. Whether you’re checking the news, analyzing investments, or trying to keep up with a volatile market, we want to be the platform you trust. With our AI, cross-platform flexibility, and future-focused design, we’re building more than a tool – we’re building an ecosystem of insight.” It is notable that although TripleA appeals to a Web3 and mainstream audience, the project makes judicious compromises around decentralization.

“TripleA is a hybrid by design. The front end and user experience are streamlined and centralized to deliver speed and usability. But we integrate decentralized technologies where they matter – like wallet tracking, data ownership, and smart contract-based rankings or incentives. Our goal isn’t to decentralize everything – it’s to make intelligence and personalization accessible while honoring Web3 values like privacy, control, and transparency.”

Savieliev says his leadership is informed by a personal focus on meditation and consciousness-expanding practices, including ayahuasca ceremonies, which he credits with deepening his self-awareness.

TripleA is currently in its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) phase but claims it has seen pre-launch interest especially in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. To serve these markets, it plans to add a number of languages beyond English. The team is ready to scale for global adoption, and claim it is on track to onboard its first 10,000 users in the next few months.