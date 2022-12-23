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Treating DevOps Like Skynet with ChatGPT

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byEran Bibi@erancloud

Eran Bibi is Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at Firefly

December 23rd, 2022
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Eran Bibi@erancloud

Eran Bibi is Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at Firefly

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cloud#devops#chatgpt#ai#iac#technology#tech#software-development#software-engineering

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