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Transitive Compatibility Types in Schema Registry for Apache Kafka

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byTemirlan Amanbayev@temirlan100

I'm a Staff software engineer with 12+ experience

January 9th, 2025
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Temirlan Amanbayev@temirlan100

I'm a Staff software engineer with 12+ experience

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programming#kafka#apache-kafka#schema#transitive-compatibility#schema-registry#backward-transitive#forward-transitive#full-transitive

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