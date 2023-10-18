Search icon
    The Noonification: If You Cant Beat Em, Buy Em! (10/18/2023)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterOctober 18th, 2023
    10/18/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    If You Cant Beat Em, Buy Em!

    By @sheharyarkhan [ 3 Min read ] AMD announced the acquisition of a company called Nod.ai this past week in a move it hopes would help Team Red catch up to its competition in AI. Read More.

    Mastering Multi-Cluster Deployment and Replication with Kafka

    By @rayedwards [ 10 Min read ] Brief overview of Apache Kafka and common use cases, current tools to scale multi-cluster deployments, and connectivity solutions to simplify multi-cluster depl Read More.

    What to Do If You Dont Like Google Search

    By @atabakoff [ 6 Min read ] Why Google search sucks and what to use instead. The best search engines in 2023 and how they rank. Read More.

    The 4 Stages of Great Website Design (With Cheatsheet!)

    By @anarossetto [ 9 Min read ] If you are considering building a new website or redesigning your current one, we hope this will help you by making your journey smoother. Read More.

    Digital Discourse and The Future of HackerNoon with Creator and CEO David Smooke

    By @web3news [ 8 Min read ] The Web3 News interviewed HackerNoon Creator and CEO David Smooke to discussion the history and future of the internet Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

    About Author

    HackerNoon Newsletter
    HackerNoon Newsletter@hackernoonnewsletter
    Get Hacker Noon's top homepage stories delivered to your inbox every day at noon
    Read my storiesWhat's New in the HackerNoon Newsletter?

