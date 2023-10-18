The Noonification: If You Cant Beat Em, Buy Em! (10/18/2023)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @sheharyarkhan [ 3 Min read ] AMD announced the acquisition of a company called Nod.ai this past week in a move it hopes would help Team Red catch up to its competition in AI. Read More.

By @rayedwards [ 10 Min read ] Brief overview of Apache Kafka and common use cases, current tools to scale multi-cluster deployments, and connectivity solutions to simplify multi-cluster depl Read More.

By @atabakoff [ 6 Min read ] Why Google search sucks and what to use instead. The best search engines in 2023 and how they rank. Read More.

By @anarossetto [ 9 Min read ] If you are considering building a new website or redesigning your current one, we hope this will help you by making your journey smoother. Read More.

By @web3news [ 8 Min read ] The Web3 News interviewed HackerNoon Creator and CEO David Smooke to discussion the history and future of the internet Read More.