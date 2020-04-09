Training an Image Classifier From Scratch in 15 Minutes
Using PyTorch, FastAI and the CIFAR-10 image dataset
In this article, we’ll try to replicate the approach
used by the FastAI team to win the Stanford DAWNBench
competition by training a model that achieves 94% accuracy on the CIFAR-10 dataset
in under 3 minutes.
NOTE: Some basic familiarity with PyTorch and the FastAI library is assumed here. If you want to follow along, see these instructions for a quick setup.
Dataset
The CIFAR-10 dataset consists of 60,000 32x32 color images in 10 classes, with 6,000 images per class. There are 50,000 training images (5,000 per class) and 10,000 test images. Here are 10 random images from each class:
You can download the data here
or by running the following commands:
cd data
wget http://files.fast.ai/data/cifar10.tgz
tar -xf cifar10.tgz
Once the data is downloaded, start the Jupyter notebook server using the
jupyter notebook
command and create a new notebook called
cifar10-fast.ipynb
inside
fastai/courses/dl1
.
Let’s define a helper function to create data loaders with data augmentation:
import torchvision.transforms as tt
from torchvision.datasets import ImageFolder
from torch.utils.data import DataLoader
from fastai.dataset import ModelData
def get_data(bs, num_workers):
PATH = "data/cifar10/"
trn_dir, val_dir = PATH + 'train', PATH + 'test'
stats = ((0.4914, 0.4822, 0.4465), (0.2023, 0.1994, 0.2010))
# Data transforms (normalization & data augmentation)
tfms = [tt.ToTensor(), tt.Normalize(*stats)]
aug_tfms = tt.Compose([tt.RandomCrop(32, padding=4),
tt.RandomHorizontalFlip()] + tfms)
# PyTorch datasets
trn_ds = ImageFolder(trn_dir, aug_tfms)
val_ds = ImageFolder(val_dir, tt.Compose(tfms))
aug_ds = ImageFolder(val_dir, aug_tfms)
# PyTorch data loaders
trn_dl = DataLoader(trn_ds, batch_size=bs, shuffle=True,
num_workers=num_workers, pin_memory=True)
val_dl = DataLoader(val_ds, batch_size=bs, shuffle=False,
num_workers=num_workers, pin_memory=True)
aug_dl = DataLoader(aug_ds, batch_size=bs, shuffle=False,
num_workers=num_workers, pin_memory=True)
# FastAI model data
data = ModelData(PATH, trn_dl, val_dl)
data.aug_dl = aug_dl
data.sz = 32
return data
A few things to note about
get_data
:
- We’re using the
as the validation dataset, to keep things simple.
data/test
- Typically, you should use a subset of the training data for validation.
- We’re using multiple workers to leverage multi-core CPUs. This helps load the images and apply transformations faster.
- The variable
contains channel-wise means and standard deviations for entire dataset, and is used to normalize the data.
stats
- The data loader
applies data augmentation to the validation dataset. It is used for test time augmentation (TTA).
aug_dl
Network Architecture
We’ll use a model called WideResNet-22, inspired from the family of architectures introduced in the paper Wide Residual Networks
. It has the following architecture:
A few notable aspects of the architecture:
Let’s first implement a generic module class for creating the residual blocks:
import torch.nn as nn
import torch.nn.functional as F
def conv_2d(ni, nf, stride=1, ks=3):
return nn.Conv2d(in_channels=ni, out_channels=nf,
kernel_size=ks, stride=stride,
padding=ks//2, bias=False)
def bn_relu_conv(ni, nf):
return nn.Sequential(nn.BatchNorm2d(ni),
nn.ReLU(inplace=True),
conv_2d(ni, nf))
class BasicBlock(nn.Module):
def __init__(self, ni, nf, stride=1):
super().__init__()
self.bn = nn.BatchNorm2d(ni)
self.conv1 = conv_2d(ni, nf, stride)
self.conv2 = bn_relu_conv(nf, nf)
self.shortcut = lambda x: x
if ni != nf:
self.shortcut = conv_2d(ni, nf, stride, 1)
def forward(self, x):
x = F.relu(self.bn(x), inplace=True)
r = self.shortcut(x)
x = self.conv1(x)
x = self.conv2(x) * 0.2
return x.add_(r)
Next, let’s define a generic
WideResNet
class which will allow us to create a network with
n_groups
groups,
N
blocks per group and a factor
k
which can be used to adjust the width of the network i.e. the number of channels. It also adds the pooling and linear layers at the end.
def make_group(N, ni, nf, stride):
start = BasicBlock(ni, nf, stride)
rest = [BasicBlock(nf, nf) for j in range(1, N)]
return [start] + rest
class Flatten(nn.Module):
def __init__(self): super().__init__()
def forward(self, x): return x.view(x.size(0), -1)
class WideResNet(nn.Module):
def __init__(self, n_groups, N, n_classes, k=1, n_start=16):
super().__init__()
# Increase channels to n_start using conv layer
layers = [conv_2d(3, n_start)]
n_channels = [n_start]
# Add groups of BasicBlock(increase channels & downsample)
for i in range(n_groups):
n_channels.append(n_start*(2**i)*k)
stride = 2 if i>0 else 1
layers += make_group(N, n_channels[i],
n_channels[i+1], stride)
# Pool, flatten & add linear layer for classification
layers += [nn.BatchNorm2d(n_channels[3]),
nn.ReLU(inplace=True),
nn.AdaptiveAvgPool2d(1),
Flatten(),
nn.Linear(n_channels[3], n_classes)]
self.features = nn.Sequential(*layers)
def forward(self, x): return self.features(x)
def wrn_22():
return WideResNet(n_groups=3, N=3, n_classes=10, k=6)
Finally, we can also create a helper function for WideResNet-22, which has 3 groups, 3 residual blocks per group and
k=6
. It’s always a good idea to define flexible and generic models, so that you can easily experiment with deeper or wider networks.
Training and Evaluation
Let’s define a couple of helper functions for instantiating the model and evaluating the results:
from fastai.conv_learner import ConvLearner, num_cpus, accuracy
def get_learner(arch, bs):
"""Create a FastAI learner using the given model"""
data = get_data(bs, num_cpus())
learn = ConvLearner.from_model_data(arch.cuda(), data)
learn.crit = nn.CrossEntropyLoss()
learn.metrics = [accuracy]
return learn
def get_TTA_accuracy(learn):
"""Calculate accuracy with Test Time Agumentation(TTA)"""
preds, targs = learn.TTA()
preds = 0.6 * preds[0] + 0.4 * preds[1:].sum(0)
return accuracy_np(preds, targs)
Finally, let’s train the model using the 1 cycle policy
, which involves gradually increasing the learning rate and decreasing the momentum till about halfway into the cycle, and then doing the opposite. Here’s what it looks like:
On a 6-core Intel i5 CPU and NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti, the training takes about 15 minutes. You might see slightly different results depending on your hardware. Here’s a plot of the loss, learning rate and momentum over time:
And that’s it! Feel free to play around with the network architecture, learning rate, cycle length and other factors to try and get a better result in a shorter time. You can find the entire code for this post in this Github gist
.
