Tracy Jin, MEXC: Why Universities Are the Backbone of Web3’s Future

As the blockchain industry matures, the critical question is no longer just about decentralization or innovation, it’s about sustainability. MEXC Ventures, the investment and incubation arm of leading exchange MEXC, is answering that challenge with IgniteX, an initiative designed to empower the next generation of Web3 builders.





We spoke with Tracy Jin, a key figure at MEXC, to dive deeper into why universities, early-stage developers, and interdisciplinary talent are essential for Web3’s long-term success and how MEXC is positioning itself at the intersection of education, investment, and innovation.

What inspired MEXC Ventures to launch the IgniteX initiative?

The IgniteX initiative was inspired by MEXC's global strategy to foster the sustainable growth of the blockchain ecosystem. At its core, this program supports both current and future Web3 builders, particularly young, emerging talents shaping the next wave of innovation in the Web3 space. We recognize that many early-stage projects and developers often have the vision to bring innovative technologies to life, but lack the resources, mentorship, and infrastructure to build to the necessary scale. IgniteX is our way of helping to bridge this divide.

How does IgniteX align with MEXC’s broader strategic goals and position within the global Web3 ecosystem?

At MEXC, many recognize us as one of the top global exchanges — but that’s just one part of the story. Behind the trading platform is a growing ecosystem of educational initiatives, research programs, and investment opportunities. IgniteX is a perfect example of this broader vision.





Launched under the umbrella of MEXC Ventures, IgniteX is part of our larger Corporate Social Responsibility efforts. Its mission is to foster an environment where fresh ideas can take root and thrive, ensuring that Web3 remains a dynamic, innovative, and competitive space. Through education, mentorship, and direct support, we aim to empower the next generation of developers, builders, and leaders.





This year, we plan to roll out more initiatives to support early-stage projects, drive mass adoption, and expand investment opportunities across the blockchain ecosystem.

The initiative targets the Web3 talents who combine technical ability, such as expertise in smart-contract development, blockchain protocol design, cryptography, and decentralized architectures, with an impact and innovative-first mindset. It's about championing those who turn complex technologies into practical solutions people can actually use.





We also welcome passionate individuals who may not yet have the technical background but are eager to contribute to the Web3 revolution. Through educational partnerships, scholarship, and technical events, MEXC will be aiding in bridging the knowledge and skill gap to increase the number of skilled Web3 builders around the world.

What role do you envision universities and academic institutions playing in the long-term success of Web3?

Universities and academic institutions are going to be absolutely critical for the long-term success of Web3. They’re not just places where knowledge is passed down — they’re engines for new ideas, experimentation, and challenging the status quo.





Web3 needs that. It’s still such a young and evolving space, and to truly mature, it needs a constant influx of fresh talent — people who aren’t afraid to question existing models or build completely new ones. Academic environments foster that kind of thinking.





At the same time, universities help formalize and professionalize the skills needed in blockchain, cryptography, decentralized systems, and beyond. They make the space more accessible to a broader range of students, not just those who stumbled into crypto early.

IgniteX is sector-inclusive but we place strategic emphasis on projects that have a mission to advance blockchain infrastructure, stablecoins, AI-integrated blockchain solutions, and fintech tools. MEXC Ventures mainly seeks ideas that can scale globally, push technological boundaries, and enhance decentralized finance and user access. We welcome submissions from early-stage startups, developer collectives, and academic research teams, especially those who focus on high-impact and long-term viability.

How will MEXC Ventures measure the success of IgniteX over its five-year course?

These are the number and caliber of projects launched, the number of talents supported and successfully onboarded into active Web3 development, the number of successful events organised and academic institution partnerships made. We will consistently track these metrics during the course of the program to ensure that IgniteX delivers on its mission to foster a sustainable Web3 ecosystem.

What’s next for MEXC Ventures beyond IgniteX? Are there additional programs or regions you're eyeing for expansion?

Looking forward, MEXC remains committed to becoming the people's easiest access route to the crypto ecosystem. We will continue to prioritize innovations and technologies that will improve our users’ experience, promote global inclusion, and strategic market penetration. MEXC is investing heavily in next-gen trading technology to improve existing infrastructure and offerings. We also look forward to expanding our global reach, especially in the CIS region, Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, and other areas where we can use blockchain technology to solve real-world problems.





