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Tracking Millions of Heartbeats on ZEE’s Streaming Platform

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byScyllaDB@scylladb

Monstrously Fast + Scalable NoSQL. Start Fast. Scale Fearlessly

February 16th, 2026
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    Monstrously Fast + Scalable NoSQL. Start Fast. Scale Fearlessly

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ScyllaDB@scylladb

Monstrously Fast + Scalable NoSQL. Start Fast. Scale Fearlessly

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TOPICS

cloud#zee5-scylladb-migration#zee5-api-performance#single-digit-database-latency#stream-processing-pipeline#multi-cloud-scylladb#zee5-metadata-and-viewership#ott-platform-database#good-company

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