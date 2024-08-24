Search icon
    2,811 reads
    Tracking Atomic Stealer on macOS: Sophisticated Malware Replacing LedgerLive App

    by Moonlock (by MacPaw)August 24th, 2024
    Atomic Stealer's new tactics includes replacing legitimate LedgerLive app with a malicious clone without the user noticing. The malware uses a phishing tool to trick users into giving up sensitive information. It then transmits the data to the Command and Control server and sends it to other servers.
    Author: Artem Chumak, Malware Research Engineer at Moonlock by MacPaw

    Introduction

    In our Moonlock Lab, we have been closely monitoring the evolution of the Atomic stealer. This malware has garnered our attention due to its rapid development and the sophisticated features it employs. One particular feature, which we previously highlighted in our X (Twitter) post, stands out for its advanced capability to replace the legitimate LedgerLive app with a malicious clone. In this article, we delve deeper into this feature and its implications.

    Monitoring and Analysis

    Our team continuously monitors Darknet forums and Telegram channels used by threat actors. This activity allows us to stay informed about the latest developments and tactics before they spread among users. By infiltrating these channels, we gain real-time insights into the latest updates in cyber threats.


    One of the great sources of information has been the Telegram channel operated by the group behind the AMOS stealer. This channel not only facilitates the sale of the malware but also provides updates on its development and deployment. By tracking discussions within this channel, we have been able to document the evolution of the Atomic stealer and understand its dynamics.

    Figure 1. Timeline of the AMOS Evolution due to Operator’s Telegram

    In fact, the operator's regular posts give insights into future developments and tactics, allowing us to anticipate potential changes. Additionally, we learned about the cost of the particular version of Atomic Stealer.

    Figure 2. Screenshot from the AMOS Telegram channel where stealer is being sold for $3,000 (Translated from Russian)


    One day, while monitoring the Telegram channel of the AMOS operator, we came across an advertisement highlighting a new functionality. This new feature involves replacing the LedgerLive app with a malicious clone without the user noticing. Furthermore, all user actions with the application - such as opening, closing, entering the seed phrase, and sending the seed phrase - are logged into a separate Telegram channel created by the bot for monitoring purposes.


    This functionality is offered as a unique module designed for regular customers with stable traffic. The module itself is free, but the operators charge a 30% fee for the balance of each seed phrase collected.

    Figure 3. Advertisement from the cybercriminal’s Telegram channel

    LedgerLive App's Infection Chain

    We were particularly interested in and, therefore, obtained and analyzed this version of Atomic Stealer that primarily targets the LedgerLive app. LedgerLive is a widely used application for managing cryptocurrency wallets, providing users with a secure and convenient way to handle their digital assets. Consequently, due to its popularity and the high value of the assets it manages, it has become a lucrative target for cybercriminals.

    Figure 4. The main page of Ledger Live Crypto Wallet App

    Let’s examine the infection process, which typically begins when a user downloads a malicious installer disguised as CrackInstall.dmg. Inside this seemingly harmless file is the Mach-O stealer, a piece of malware designed to execute silently once opened.


    Adversaries often provide visual instructions to help victims bypass Gatekeeper. The instructions guide users to right-click on the CrackInstall file and select "Open" to circumvent the security measure.

    Figure 5. Deceptive Installation Window of CrackInstall.dmg

    Upon execution, the stealer immediately gets to work, replacing key components in the LedgerLive app.

    Figure 6. Extracted content from the malicious Mach-o file.
    Specifically, it targets files such as App.tsx, PairMyNano.tsx, and ProtectDiscoverBody.tsx, replacing them with malicious versions. This process effectively creates a clone of the original LedgerLive app. The malicious clone is designed to mimic the legitimate app's appearance and functionality, making it difficult for users to detect the compromise.

    Figure 7. LedgerLive App’s Infection Chain

    Key Features

    Phishing for Seed Phrases

    One critical feature of the infected LedgerLive app is its ability to display a phishing window. This window prompts users to enter their seed phrases, a set of words used to recover cryptocurrency wallets. The app provides a misleading message to create a false sense of security, encouraging users to divulge their sensitive information.

    Phishing Message:

    “Your secret phrase is the secret list of words that you backed up when you first set up your wallet. Ledger does not keep a copy of your recovery phrase.”

    Figure 8.  A snippet of Phishing for Seed Phrases

    Data Transmission to Command and Control Servers

    After capturing the seed phrases, the malware deobfuscates the Command and Control (C2) server and transmits the data to http://159[.]65[.]193[.]64:8080/statistics. This primary server receives the sensitive information, which the attackers can then exploit.

    Figure 9. A snippet of Transmitting Victim’s Data to a C2 server

    Additionally, the malware sends user information and execution status to two other servers: http://77[.]221[.]151[.]29:8080/statistics_v2 and http://77[.]221[.]151[.]29:8080/statistics_v5. This multi-layered approach to data exfiltration ensures that the attackers receive comprehensive information about the infected systems.

    Figure 10. A snippet of Transmitting Execution Status to a C2 server.

    Conclusion

    Our analysis of the Atomic Stealer, particularly its ability to target and replace the LedgerLive app, has revealed its advanced capabilities. The LedgerLive clone mimics the real app, making it difficult for users to detect the compromise. By logging all user interactions, the attackers can capture sensitive information, such as seed phrases, which are crucial for accessing cryptocurrency wallets.


    To protect yourself, always download software from official sources, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and use robust security tools like CleanMyMac X with Moonlock Engine to detect and block such threats.

    IoCs

    Diff of infected and original LedgerLive app: GitHub Gist

    304145c8c242644a7aa866383bdac3c169f944ea8c6656b663c223da1359fbb9

    SHA256

    DMGCrackInstall

    0822cf5c34341d124164b1c89889dedc405034e40fd0c8a219859a2561a289ee

    SHA256

    Mach-O

    5c9e197c4e7752e6a15fc9077fa41dc78ac5a737ae73a01ddb6b6fc6aadd1f1c

    SHA256

    Malicious LedgerLive App Component App.tsx

    8c23db010886261cb27a5fbaa45502586f4031cc60bda3a8df778d94a3335888

    SHA256

    Malicious LedgerLive App ComponentPairMyNano.tsx

    9d5bcbdc139561951256a43cc05dda3e18da99ffd200975bbf0732e90a97c710

    SHA256

    Malicious LedgerLive App ComponentProtectDiscoverBody.tsx

    1e86fd2688e7d0086e243194504318c125a5a7c8a1ef6f42bf39bd90deba793b

    SHA256

    Malicious LedgerLive App Componentapp.asar


