Hamlelerde Ustalaşmak: Dört Temel Pazara Çıkış Stratejisi Üzerine Kapsamlı Bir Çalışma (Bölüm II)

    2023/05/28
    Çok uzun; Okumak

    Bu serinin bir sonraki bölümünde odak noktamız İç Satış ve Saha Satış dinamiklerine kayıyor. Inside Sales, satış yapmak için sanal, yüz yüze olmayan etkileşimler kullanır ve müşteri adaylarından yenilenmeye ve genişlemeye kadar satış sürecinin tüm aşamalarında etkili olduğunu kanıtlar. Bu stratejilerin her biri kendine özgü güçlü yönler ve kullanımlar taşır. bunlarda uzmanlaşmak başarılı bir GTM stratejisini şekillendirebilir.
    Wilson Huang

    With an extensive background in entrepreneurship, legal studies, and sales, Wilson Huang brings a vibrant energy to his role as a Go-to-Market Strategist at ATMOSIScience. An academic adventurer, he's known for his unique journey through multiple prestigious universities, studying diverse fields concurrently. But it's not all business and academia; Wilson's love for sailing, cooking, piano playing, and writing adds an unexpected twist to his persona. He's a unique fusion of professional acumen and personal passion, constantly challenging the status quo, and making waves in the worlds of business and technology.

