Top Unit Testing Automation Frameworks for Selenium

Unit testing is one of the foremost testing processes developers run while creating the application’s source code. Each code is structured and tested in isolation to determine its functionality and performance while the developer writes other codes for the application. With the introduction of Selenium, automation testing has become an easy task. All you need to do is find an appropriate unit testing framework and test all the components of your web application. Let us look into some of the well-tested and compatible unit testing automation frameworks you can integrate with Selenium.