Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Top Unit Testing Automation Frameworks for Selenium by@hiren-dhaduk

Top Unit Testing Automation Frameworks for Selenium

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Unit testing is one of the foremost testing processes developers run while creating the application’s source code. Each code is structured and tested in isolation to determine its functionality and performance while the developer writes other codes for the application. With the introduction of Selenium, automation testing has become an easy task. All you need to do is find an appropriate unit testing framework and test all the components of your web application. Let us look into some of the well-tested and compatible unit testing automation frameworks you can integrate with Selenium.
image
Hiren Dhaduk Hacker Noon profile picture

@hiren-dhaduk
Hiren Dhaduk

A versatile leader with experience in assisting successful companies extend their tech capabilities.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Why White Box Testing is an Essential Part of Software Testing by @hiren-dhaduk
#software-testing
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum
Data Scraping Google Search Results Using Python and Scrapy by @scraperapi
#web-scraping

Tags

#software-testing#automation-testing#automation-testing-frameworks#selenium-frameworks#software-development#software-development-lifecycle#selenium#unit-testing
Join Hacker Noon loading