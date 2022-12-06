Top Technology to Level Up Nonprofits

Even though the nonprofit sector is a major contributor to the U.S. economy — accounting for — its technology adoption has been slow. 10.2% of the U.S. workforce Various studies have indicated that the nonprofit sector needs to catch up to other industries in maximizing technology use. For business and donation purposes, nonprofits ultimately miss out on all that advanced technology and software can offer. A mere an effective digital strategy. Another study found that of measuring supporter engagement metrics — this comes amid 64% being unable to achieve engagement goals without a proper budget. 11% of nonprofits report having 75% of nonprofits have no means The lack of technology has left nonprofit operations disjointed, with chaos ensuing internally. Therefore, nonprofits should consider implementing these seven top technologies to streamline their processes and optimize donor engagement. Content Management System Regardless of your nonprofit’s cause or issue, having a reliable content management system (CMS) will help teams improve their organization and provide the tools necessary for reaching targeted audiences. Many new CMS technologies comprise customizable design features, search engine optimization (SEO), blogging mechanisms, marketing automation and the ability to integrate other software. Video Communication Although video conferencing through Skype and Zoom have been around for years, they became a normal mode of communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, other video and live-streaming platforms became just as prevalent during this time. Nonprofits that utilize live-streaming, such as Facebook Live, Instagram Live or YouTube, can reach donors near and far. Of course, for nonprofits. You should ask supporters with social media expertise to donate their time and knowledge to help with live-streaming events for your nonprofit. virtual events are a learning curve Customer Relationship Management Unlike how CMS improves internal relationships and communication, a customer relationship management (CRM) system aims to streamline interactions with current and future donors and volunteers. The overarching goal of a CRM is to boost working relationships systemically. With a CRM, nonprofits can utilize the stored information to manage donations while enhancing funder relationships. Donation Software Although traditional fundraising entailed mailings, online donations are better suited for today’s digital age. Advanced donation software is critical for nonprofit organizations since inadequate funding prevents ongoing efforts for the cause. Donation software improves nonprofit outreach and helps collect and analyze donor information. Ultimately, nonprofits can use this data to boost brand awareness and hone in on their target audience. Additionally, whatever donation software you choose should accept funding in numerous currencies with the growing popularity of payment services and cryptocurrencies. Cybersecurity Tools Nowadays, nonprofits must deploy highly-effective cybersecurity tools to protect their assets and sensitive information. The push for greater cybersecurity awareness comes as cyber criminals become savvier with phishing and malware attacks. Utilizing two-factor authentication — in which users for login access — will become commonplace. Biometric tools like fingerprints will also be effective in ensuring authorization. provide a password and additional answer Nonprofits can further explain their digital responsibility to donors by dedicating a page on their website or blog explaining their cybersecurity methods and protections. Email Marketing System According to a study by MailChimp, the average in the nonprofit sector — a good indication that email marketing works for building awareness, converting leads and retaining donors. email open rate is 25.17% A sound email marketing system can improve automation and communication with tools to measure engagement. Having a self-opt-in and opt-out capability can further heighten subscriber satisfaction and disseminate information to those interested in keeping up with the cause. Social Media Management Social media is another effective tool for engaging donors and volunteers and reaching broader audiences. Although managing multiple social media platforms can be challenging, there are numerous tools to streamline content simultaneously from one place. The leading social media management programs for nonprofits also allow organizations to monitor analytics and determine how effective their strategies are for reaching their target audiences. Nonprofits Can Level Up Using the Best Technology Tools Nonprofits’ technology needs may vary but deploying the right tools can help them level up. They’re also much easier to implement than many people believe. Take your nonprofit to new heights with the top technology tools.