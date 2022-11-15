Top Reasons Why Your Brand Isn’t Making Money From LinkedIn

LinkedIn is known to be the world's largest networking platform with over 765 million members. It offers people the opportunity to meet with a whole lot of audiences in different aspects of life. LinkedIn is a professional platform where you get to build wealth and connections, promote standards and work with people who are knowledgeable across every field. It's very important to have a profile picture and a cover letter backing up what you do. If you present your business well and give out value, even world class professionals will give value.

It's quite sad that while we're expecting people to milk this great opportunity and replenish their standards or markets, a lot of them have been considered bankrupt both in their connection cycle and business.



The reason is not far-fetched, most people don't know the language of the social media platform- LinkedIn.



This blog post was written to enlighten you about areas where you need to put your gears on or even step on the brakes in other to establish a great working portfolio.

Understanding LinkedIn As a Platform

People come to LinkedIn for various reasons. If yours is to make money, then you should consider the reasons why most businesses don't scale effectively on LinkedIn.

No Professional Working Profile:

How would you feel if you heard that you are buying from a ghost instead of a person? I bet cramps will grow up in your bellies.





That's what happens if people can't identify who you are on any platform. They would either take you to be a scammer or someone who is unserious about what they do.





It's very important to have a profile picture and a cover letter backing up what you do. The headlines to your profile should show your areas of proficiency. If your company has a page, then a logo will do.





There should be a summary stating what you do. People should be aware of relevant details. It's best to do things that you know is/are very profitable for your business. That way you will be able to scale better.

Being Too Rigid:

That you heard people scream "Be professional" everywhere does not mean you should act like a robot or make your business look like it was run by officials of sadness. Every social media is driven by content.





The story you tell and how you tell it determines if people will come back again. The only trick there is to be real. Be yourself. Don't be too fixated on being too formal that you forget how to laugh or engage with people.





If you are flexible, you will be able to build relationships or even craft your content the best way. You should have noticed the recent “smile reaction”.





Even the LinkedIn application knows that people don't thrive in an environment where people are all frowning so it's best if they make their users comfortable.





Once in a while, make pools, play games, and make people laugh. Balance things effectively.





Endorse People Too. When you endorse them, it will be seen as support. They will know you really care for them. Support itself is seen as a form of request for partnership. Head over to the CEO of any brands profile and endorse them for their skill.

No Content Standards:

Content is king, context is God; I am well aware that you have heard of this before. To be able to scale effectively, you must know the language of every social media or platform you engage yourself in.





It's quite okay to do better or have a better skill in writing, but you need to follow everything in the right context and know the best way or method to grab attention. Know what every platform demands, and make your audience see that you can offer it.

Engage Your Social Media Audience:

A lot of people do not engage their audience on social media after making a post. You should be happy when people get to engage in your post and ask questions about what you are doing.





Most comments, when engaged, foster relationships. It creates a sense of responsibility. It shows your audience how much you care about them. Your audience is your potential customers.





Investors or people who are willing to buy from you will be so keen to see how you react or do things. They will monitor effectively.





Buying from people is connected to the heart and it's based on the comfort we feel right from the start to the finish point. If you present your business well and give out value, even world class professionals will crouch at your door.

No Branding or Marketing:

Branding is all about personality. It's more than just the logo. You need to show people that you're capable of the work and advertise yourself unapologetically.





Most people worry about what people will say when they are out there. How do you intend to eat without giving value? Learn to sell your market; It doesn't matter what anyone will say.





Attach your saleable products and services to posts, create newsletters and blog posts on LinkedIn, and host events too. Most people forget this part or will I say that they tend to ignore it all? LinkedIn has a lot of advertising schemes. Why not try those things out?

Connect With People:

When a lady goes out for an occasion, she wouldn't be quick to respond to any man who comes her way, especially if she has a boyfriend she likes. She would rather give you the audience if it's deserving and leave you in the box if you start making unnecessary statements.





And that's what you should do on LinkedIn. Don't connect for the sake of connecting, or send invites to join your page because you feel the need to grow and do all of that strategically.



Connect with people who have like minds as you. People who share the same interests and are on your field or level.



Send them well-crafted messages:A lot of people are afraid to send messages. We talked about the connection part a while back. Send people welcome messages. Introduce what you do to them, tell them how you feel they can come to play, and don't go being a parasite. If there are ways you can help boost their own sector too, let them know.



You can desire to be rich and do nothing about it because you're scared of what people will say. It's better you try than do nothing at all.





Having plans with little value to give out, no target market, or even a lack of expertise is a clear route to downfall.





While working on the best way to utilize LinkedIn, a lot of people ignore their own business- the essential parts. Here are things you should be aware of.

Build a Professional Working Site:

Anyone who hears or sees how much you talk about your story or brand will like to know if there is more to it. Imagine opening a bookshelf that promises a lot of books only to see cockroach ranch.





How much will it say about the library? The same goes for someone who doesn't have a functional website.

Have a Knowledgeable Team:

You should have a team of people who know what they are doing. There will be a shot at your leg if people who offer your product or services end up leaving sadly or not getting what they request at all. Bad reviews are one of the “game over” moods on LinkedIn; you should do well to avoid that.





Don't forget to have a rate or price attached to any products or services you offer. Brand effectively. Project an outstanding personality that will make people come back to purchase or learn more about the services you offer.





LinkedIn has proven to be a professional working brand with quite a lot of people making huge sales from it. If you wish to do so, too it's best you avoid these top reasons, that way you will see yourself scale.





Do you have any questions about the LinkedIn platform? Let me know in the comment box.