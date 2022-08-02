Top Penetration Testing Providers: What You Need to Know Before Opting for One

More and more businesses are relying on penetration testing to identify security problems in their networks. With so many providers on the market, how do you know which one is appropriate for you? In this blog post, we will take a look at the best penetration testing companies and explain what you need to know before opting for one. Here are our top picks: Astra Security Intruder Detectify Invicti Rapid Acunetix, Netsparker SecureWorks Sciencesoft Cyberhunter and Cyberhunter.

When it comes to protecting your business from cybercrime, you can never be too safe. That is why more and more businesses are relying on penetration testing to identify security problems in their networks. But, with so many penetration testing providers on the market, how do you know which one is appropriate for you? In this blog post, we will take a look at the best penetration testing companies and explain what you need to know before opting for one. We'll also discuss the importance of security testing and how often you should have it done.

Penetration Testing: What Does It Mean?

A penetration test, also known as an ethical hacking or authorized simulated cyberattack, is a test that aims to assess the security of a computer system; this should not be confused with a vulnerability assessment. The test is used to find flaws (also referred to as vulnerabilities), such as the potential for unauthorized people to gain access to the system's functions and data, as well as advantages that allow for comprehensive risk analysis.

List of the Best Penetration Testing Providers

Why Should You Conduct Penetration Testing for Your Company?

There are several reasons why your company might require a penetration test. The most popular motive is to discover flaws in your system before hackers do. You can assist prevent expensive cyberattacks by identifying and resolving these faults. Additionally, penetration testing can help you assess the effectiveness of your security measures and ensure that your employees are following best practices.

How Often Do You Need Security Testing?

Penetration testing companies vary in their offerings, but most provide some combination of the following services: vulnerability assessments, web application scanning, network security scanning, and social engineering.





Vulnerability assessments look for weak spots in your system that attackers may take advantage of. Web application scanning helps you find and repair any flaws in your web applications. Network security scanning aids in the detection and repair of vulnerabilities in your network infrastructure. Social engineering tests your employees' susceptibility to phishing attacks and other types of scams.

Top Penetration Testing Companies in Detail

Now that we've gone over some of the basics, let's take a more in-depth look at each of our top-rated penetration testing companies.

Astra Security

Astra Security is the most reputable penetration testing firm, and it is well-known among organizations all around the world. Astra specializes in Penetration Testing, Vulnerability Assessments, Information Technology Risk Assessments, and IT Security Assessments.





Astra offers world-class penetration testing services to its clients. A team of security auditors and researchers is on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide high-quality penetration testing services. Astra's pen testers are highly skilled and experienced in performing a variety of penetrations tests, including:

Web application pen-testing

Network pen-testing

Cloud pen-testing

Blockchain pen-testing

Mobile pen-testing

Intruder

Intruder is a proactive vulnerability scanner that finds and patches critical flaws before an attacker does. With Intruder, you'll be more aware of your security issues and be able to prioritize and manage a comprehensive, company-wide security strategy.





Intruder is a flexible software that may be customized to fit your company's needs, regardless of size or sector.

Detectify

Detectify's cloud-based solutions allow you to scan your web applications and APIs in the cloud, allowing you to execute tests against your web services either manually or automatically.





The platform is designed from the ground up to deliver the quickest, most dependable service possible, and it includes a user-friendly interface. You receive prioritized remediation assistance as well as a thorough analysis following scanning. All of this makes Detectify an extremely trustworthy penetration testing business.

Invicti

Invicti is a penetration testing firm that focuses on quick and accurate application security testing in order to remove the barrier of insecurity between innovation. Invicti is a renowned penetration testing business with a stellar track record.

Rapid7

Rapid7 is one of the top penetration testing providers, with a laser-like focus on assisting defenders in developing strong and long-term security.





They have enormous expertise in conducting pentests on your systems because they've studied the methods used by hackers to penetrate them. They work with the worldwide security community to develop more effective, widespread security solutions faster.





They provide security scanning, incident detection and response, malware analysis and removal, web application testing (WAT), penetration testing, vulnerability assessment and management.

Acunetix

Acunetix is capable of identifying over 4500 different security flaws, including SQL and XSS injections. HTML5, CMS systems, single-page apps, and Javascript are also supported by the utility.





The application is fantastic since it includes a number of features that aid in significantly lowering the time required by pentesters to execute tests as a result of its automation.

Netsparker

Netsparker is a comprehensive vulnerability scan that detects SQL injections and XSS in both web applications and APIs, as well as other types of attacks. Netsparker also assures that all discovered flaws are genuine and not false positives.





It is available as a Windows program and as an online service. This is a highly valued tool since it automatically validates security flaws to eliminate incorrect positives.

SecureWorks

This corporation provides information assets, network, and system security solutions and services. They provide services such as penetration testing, application security testing, malware detection, risk assessments, and other similar services.





Cybersecurity solutions from the firm are capable of handling approximately 250 trillion cyber operations, which aid in threat detection and mitigation.

Sciencesoft

Sciencesoft provides network, web applications, social engineering, and physical security testing to customers. It is a fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 compliant business that is certified by the ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 standards.





Setting their data onto the network allows it to be protected. This protects clients from a range of industries, including finance, healthcare and retail, by enabling them to keep their information safe. They have a skilled staff with years of expertise who collaborate with IBM, Microsoft, and other organizations to provide business intelligence.

Cyberhunter

Cyberhunter is a well-known supplier of security services for both small and large organizations. Anti-malware software, network threat detection, penetration testing, and network log monitoring are among the services provided by Cyberhunter.





They carry out comprehensive network mapping, vulnerability assessments, exploits, and analysis in order to provide their customers with the finest alternatives for their network pentesting needs.

Things to Consider Before Selecting Penetration Testing Providers

Make sure to ask about the company's experience and expertise in penetration testing.

Find out what kind of tools and methods they use for their tests.

Ask about their report turnaround time and how easy it is to understand their findings.

Inquire about the customer support options available if you have any queries or need assistance interpreting your findings.

The Ranking Criteria for Penetration Testing Companies

Experience and expertise in penetration testing: Does the company have a team of experienced experts who can provide comprehensive security testing services? Do they use the latest tools and methods?

Report turnaround time: How quickly can the company deliver its findings? Is the report easy to understand?

Customer support: Is customer service available if you have questions or need assistance interpreting the findings?

Pricing: What is the cost of the firm's services?

Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Test: Do You Need Both?

It depends on your needs. If you want a comprehensive assessment of your system's security, you should consider both a vulnerability assessment and a penetration test. However, if you're only interested in identifying and fixing critical vulnerabilities, a vulnerability assessment may be all you need.

Conclusion

Penetration testing providers can help secure systems by finding weaknesses and providing solutions. It's critical to discover what services are accessible and how much the tests will cost before you begin. Vulnerability assessments and penetration tests are two types of security testing that can be conducted on systems. There are several benefits and drawbacks to each form of a security test. It's vital to select the proper sort of test for your requirements. The cost of a security test is determined by the size of your system, the number of testers you will need, and the type of testing you desire.



