Top Healthcare Software Development Companies

Technology influences all aspects of human life, and healthcare is no exception. The rapid technological evolution makes hospitals and other healthcare providers look for solutions that simplify and accelerate their routine.

The market for healthcare software development is already huge, accounting for USD 13,100 million in 2017 and being forecasted to reach USD 19,300 million by the end of 2025. More and more companies join the competition every year, so it has become difficult to find a reliable provider with proper skills, competencies, certifications, and domain knowledge.

Below, you will find a list of medical software development companies that have proved to be experienced partners when creating robust healthcare software for providers in the US and worldwide. This compilation was based on a thorough assessment of the market leaders based on the following criteria: major healthcare clients, market presence, experience in the healthcare industry, and clients’ reviews.

1. Itransition

Colorado-based Itransition is a custom software development company that delivers software solutions for medical organizations and care providers. It creates patient portals, solutions for clinical management, mobile health applications, and more. Employing virtual & augmented reality, IoT, and artificial intelligence, Itransition provides solutions for advanced diagnostics.

Itransition’s healthcare software is compliant with HIPAA and other healthcare-related policies. The company’s team of more than 1500 IT specialists delivers healthcare software development to more than 30 countries.

Location: Denver, CO

Founded: 1998

Min. Project Budget: $10,000+

Major Healthcare Customers: Summer Infant, Maximus

Average Number of Employees: 1000–9999

Website: https://www.itransition.com/

2. Chetu

Since 2000, Chetu has been a medical software development company. The company’s service list includes the development of HIPAA-compliant electronic health records (EHR) and health information exchange (HIE) solutions, electronic prescription services, patient management systems, and many more. The company also delivers solutions for individuals with disabilities.

Location: Plantation, FL

Founded: 2000

Min. Project Budget: $10,000+

Major Healthcare Customers: Memorial Healthcare System, Conifer Health Solutions, MedAdept

Average Number of Employees: 1000–9999

Website: https://www.chetu.com/

3. Macadamian

Founded in 1997, Macadamian is a full-service software development firm with a focus on healthcare solutions delivering. The company develops of a wide range of healthcare solutions, including cloud-based care management products, digital healthcare solutions for patients, and many more. All of the products are made in compliance with HIPAA and FDA regulations.

Location: Gatineau, Canada

Founded: 1997

Min. Project Budget: $50,000+

Major Healthcare Customers: Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Optronics, Fresenius Medical Care

Average Number of Employees: 50–249

Website: https://www.macadamian.com/

4. Cabot Technology Solutions

Ohio-based Cabot Technology is a software development company that provides solutions for Healthcare. The company offers software for appointment making, health centre search, real-time monitoring, and more. Cabot also creates HIPAA-compliant Electronic Medical Record and Electronic Health Record solutions and builds medical devices.

Location: Highland Heights, OH

Founded: 2006

Min. Project Budget: $10,000+

Major Healthcare Customers: Envision, ATMEL Wearable App, Erudyte

Average Number of Employees: 50–249

Website: https://www.cabotsolutions.com/

5. Velvetech

Illinois-based Velvetech is an award-winning medical software company. It delivers the development of health monitoring solutions, medical education platforms, web/mobile applications for post-acute care coordination, practice management systems for medical practices, and more. Velvetech also empowers its healthcare software products with such emerging technologies as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things.

Location: Northbrook, IL

Founded: 2004

Min. Project Budget: $25,000+

Major Healthcare Customers: American Academy of Family Physicians, MedAdept, Healix

Average Number of Employees: 50–249

Website: https://www.velvetech.com/

6. IT Craft

With more than 17 years of experience and 280 professionals aboard, IT Craft is a software development company that offers healthcare solutions. The company delivers the development of healthcare-related mobile/web applications, custom healthcare portals, IoT-powered medical solutions, electronic health record systems, data management systems, and more.

Location: Berlin, Germany

Founded: 2001

Min. Project Budget: $10,000+

Major Healthcare Customers: Arctrieval, DRG

Average Number of Employees: 50–249

Website: https://itechcraft.com/

7. Seamgen

Established in 2008, Seamgen is a California-based software development enterprise that offers healthcare applications development. It delivers solutions for e-prescribing, remote diagnosis, electronic medical records management, patient management portals, etc.

Seamgen serves healthcare organizations of all sizes and specialities, from insurance teams to large hospitals. All of the company’s technical solutions are HIPAA-compliant.

Location: San Diego, CA

Founded: 2008

Min. Project Budget: $75,000+

Major Healthcare Customers: DizzyDoctor, WellMed, WellRx

Average Number of Employees: 50–249

Website: https://www.seamgen.com/

8. SunNet Solutions

Established in 2011, SunNet Solutions is an award-winning medical software company. SunNet delivers the development of a wide variety of healthcare-related software solutions, from tools for health progress monitoring to medical cases management systems.

SunNet has delivered a large number of digital healthcare projects, including the end-to-end creation of FACN website and Act Early Texas website.

Location: Houston, TX

Founded: 2001

Min. Project Budget: $25,000+

Major Healthcare Customers: FACN, Act Early Texas

Average Number of Employees: 10–49

Website: https://sunnet.us/

9. Nisos Technologies

Nisos Technologies is a healthcare software development company that delivers custom software development to healthcare providers, healthcare software organizations, and healthcare insurance firms.

The company delivers the creation of the following healthcare software: clinic management software, online appointments systems, health and wellness software for employers, physician referral management systems, and more.

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Founded: 2012

Min. Project Budget: $25,000+

Major Healthcare Customers: Magnacare, Brighton Health Plan, Mount Sinai

Average Number of Employees: 10–49

Website: https://nisostech.com/

10. BVG Software Group

Founded in 2011, California-based BVG Software Group is a company that delivers web and mobile solutions for various industries, including healthcare. The company provides healthcare web/mobile applications, digital healthcare solutions for patients, digital instruments for psychological parameters research and diagnosis, and more.

Location: South San Francisco, CA

Founded: 2011

Min. Project Budget: $10,000+

Major Healthcare Customers: SkinData, Almed, Kisquali Games

Average Number of Employees: 10–49

Website: http://www.bvgsoftwaregroup.com/

