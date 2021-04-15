Top Gaming News and Guides (March 2021)

@ hackernoongaming Hacker Noon Gaming Publishing video game news, guides, reviews, and more.

Myriads of video games are launched each year, and there isn't ample time to devour all of them. How will you decide on the games that shall be worth your time and energy?

Well, did you know that Hacker Noon published gaming content? You can find all the latest gaming guides and news right here.

We've put together a list of some of the top game news and guides written in the past month. Whether you want to know about a game's quality before buying it or just want to browse the latest headlines, one of these eight gaming articles will serve you well.

Within the Monster Hunter World (MHW) universe, there exist varied items to collect that enable you to progress through the game, whether that be consumables that are best used to steer clear of death in a monster fight or crafting materials to boost and level up your armor and other weapons.

One such material is the warped bone. The MHW warped bone is one-of-a-kind material needed to level up your various gear and armor pieces, vital for finishing the game and fighting Monster Hunter World’s final bosses.

Read the article to know more about how to hunt for the MHW warped bone and how to put it to use.

Leveling up classes is a way different experience than the combat classes. They cannot level up with the games' story and there aren't dungeons, hunts, and leveling roulettes for crafters. However, there are a great deal of opportunities to level up fast. You just gotta know where to find them and how to best utilize the resources.

There are countless different ways to play Final Fantasy 14 by way of which class you choose. If you're interested in crafting, check out our article for a detailed guide.

Dark Alliance is a third-person action RPG that you can play online in a group of up to four people. For all of the Dungeons & Dragons buffs out there, this article shall interest you and give you all the sneak peek into the gameplay as well as its trailer and release date.

Although the PlayStation 5 is an exceptional console in itself, its DualSense controller enhances the quality and consequently makes you feel like you are experiencing next-generation gaming.

In this article, you can find out about its built and all the exceptional features the DualSense controller has to offer and whether it is worth investing in.

Overwatch, a multiplayer shooter developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment has been quite a hit among gamers ever since its release in 2016. It offers many impressive features, however its success is built on the backs of its many excellent characters.

Well, there's some exciting news for all the Overwatch enthusiasts out there. One might expect a sequel in the coming months, with new features and compelling characters.

The article provides a peek into Overwatch 2, its attributes, the release date and more.

The Pokémon franchise boasts a wide variety of games spread across varied platforms. However, some of Pokémon's best games are not from the Pokémon Company but fan creations. The internet is replete with Pokémon fan games. However, these games stand out as the best out there that you can play for free.

In this article, we put together the five best Pokémon fan games you can play for free in 2021 that shall certainly enable you to recreate your fondest Pokémon memories.

PC gaming can be quite an expensive hobby. With games and their graphics evolving constantly, you gotta invest a lot of money into buying advanced hardware in order to get the best possible experience out of these titles. ​If you have a decent budget and don't want to go through the hassle of buying separate parts and building your own PC, you might want to take a look at these five gaming laptops listed in the article.

The article speaks about the five most efficient gaming laptops that might suit your gaming needs, namely ASUS TUF Gaming, Acer Nitro 5, Lenovo Legion 5, ASUS ROG, MSI GF65 Thin.

Nintendo has officially acknowledged the extensive sale of Animal Crossing: New Horizons items, currency, and villagers for real money as against their terms of service.

If you happen to sell items for real money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, know that you are technically violating Nintendo’s terms of service.

We hope you enjoyed these articles and that they have rendered assistance.

We shall bring to you more intriguing articles released throughout the rest of the year.

To keep up with all the latest in AI and machine learning, please be sure to follow our page.

Tags