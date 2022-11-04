Search icon
    Top Cyber Security Trends to Watch Out For in 2023by@andreasmith
    364 reads

    Top Cyber Security Trends to Watch Out For in 2023

    Cybersecurity is a major area of interest for organizations to safeguard their business-critical data from online thefts, frauds and breaches and cyber-attacks. Organizations are increasingly leaning towards AI and machine learning to hone their security infrastructure, as AI can successfully carry out myriad number of security tasks, including data analysis and machine-learning. Automotive hacking will take a more centerstage in case of self-driving or autonomous vehicles, which are more complex machineries that demand more stringent security measures in place. The advent of 5G opens up a new era of connectivity, which makes organizations across the globe more susceptible to cyber attacks.

    featured image - Top Cyber Security Trends to Watch Out For in 2023
    cybersecurity#cyber-security-trends
