Top Companies That Follow Agile Development Methodology

It is important for project team members to be on the same page and share the same vision. Agile methodologies such as scrum make it convenient for team members to communicate and collaborate. An iterative approach for software development, offered by the Scrum framework, provides the much-needed flexibility for startups or established businesses to create a product that is meaningful for the user and serves a purpose. In this blog, we share insights into key steps involved in agile software development, benefits, and top agile software development companies.

Key Steps Involved in Agile Development



In many cases, an iteration in the Scrum framework can be two to four weeks long. This iteration is known as sprint. In each sprint, the team delivers work while following primarily four steps, explained below:



Planning and Requirements - In agile, requirement gathering is a step-by-step method. Here, the concept of user stories and backlog grooming plays an important role. There is constant communication with the client so that vision is deeply integrated within the minimum viable product (MVP).

Design and Development - The Scrum framework enables the project team members to work in sync. There are different activities like daily meetings, open space meetings, quick design sessions, and more, which play an important role in the successful completion of a sprint.

Quality Control and Testing - Quality is maintained by identifying areas that need improvements as well as lessons learned from the previous sprint. Primarily, this information is obtained through Sprint review and sprint retrospective.

Feedback - As a part of the Sprint review stage, the result of the work is shared with stakeholders and the same are discussed. The most important areas of improvement are identified and are implemented as soon as possible.

Key Benefits of Agile Development Methodology

There are many benefits of using agile development methodology for product creation. It includes fewer bugs or errors in the final product, better sync with customer demand and market changes, and more. Here are few such benefits:



Clarity - In agile development methodology like Scrum, importance is given to clearly defined goals. The same can be observed during sprint planning meetings. The entire framework is designed in such a way that teams are able to work while setting realistic goals. For example, goals can reflect within the backlog items.

Flexibility - Adopting agile development methodology adds flexibility. Consider an actual use case where product usage behaviour showed an average user experience. With the right market research and few sprints, relevant features can be integrated with the product to impart an intuitive user experience. Flexibility is also achieved as the team has the option to groom the backlog which is essential to align with goals.



Quality - The process-driven approach used in agile software development, enhances the quality of the product through early detection of problems. Few cases like flaws in software design, bugs in a specific product feature, and more, are easily rectified using agile methodology with validating story success criteria, setting acceptable metrics, and more.

Feedback - The team structure itself involves consistent feedback and communication that leaves little or no room for error. In the agile development process, the Scrum retrospective meeting involves accepting feedback. This also includes identifying the lessons learned in the previous sprint and modifications for the next sprint.

Delivery - As the design and development take place in short sprints of 2 or more weeks, tangible and predictable outcomes can be achieved quickly. Consistent feedback, as well as communication, adds value to the quality of the end product. With few bugs or errors, the delivery of the product being developed is mostly on time.

Top Agile Software Development Companies



FATbit Technologies

FATbit Technologies is a leading name among top agile software development companies. They architect software solutions that are customer-centric and purpose-driven. In addition to more than 15 readymade ecommerce platforms, FATbit provides agile software development services for both web and mobile.



Prime Holding

Prime Holding offers agile software development for web, mobile, and desktop. Over the years, the company has worked with many names like Nestle, IBM, and more. Their services include prototyping and design, product development, product architecture, software testing and QA, professional services, and salesforce services.

Exposit

Exposit was founded in 2012 and since then, the company has earned a reputation for providing quality-centric custom software development. Their services include analysis and evaluation, design, project management, software development, quality assurance, software integration, administration, and support.



IntexSoft

IntexSoft is a full-cycle software development company with over 250 professionals. The company focuses on adding value through tech expertise, clear communication, and option for a strict non-disclosure agreement. They offer services such as full-cycle software development, app modernization, product design, and DevOps.

QAREA

QAREA is a software development company that adds value through agile and quality. The company holds expertise in industries such as ecommerce, healthcare, entertainment, finance and banking. QAREA has been operating for the past 20 years and has worked with brands like Skype, Huffpost, Last Mile Health, and more.



Conclusion



Agile methodologies have unique advantages and are highly relevant for someone who wishes to develop any product. It enables businesses to listen to the market and make those changes in the product that is meaningful to their customers. For cost-effective product development, one can partner with an agile software development company. Before finalizing, it is important to check their portfolio as it may give insights on industries the company has experience in. The above list of companies offers leading agile software development service providers that stood out exceptionally.







