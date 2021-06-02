Top 9 Use Cases for Human Resources Automation

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is a relatively recent technology that has fundamentally changed the way we think about routine and repetitive operations. Deloitte’s recent survey results confirmed that more than 74% of respondents are open to engaging with upcoming technologies in the near future, with almost 22% of them have already tried or implemented Robotic Process Automation.

Human resources automation using RPA will allow organizations to automate transactional processes so that the HR team can focus on more strategic and meaningful responsibilities. It will enable redirection of time and resources on more productive activities such as giving face time to your employees or conflict resolution.

Human Resources Automation using RPA

RPA in HR operations focuses on micro-tasks, allowing it to integrate all of the processes and programs that the old systems were unable to handle effectively. This is done by running a software code that performs repetitive and high-volume operational activities on behalf of the HR work staff.

The operations that it covers range from hiring new employees, processing payroll, and evaluating benefits to creating compliance reports that are all very time-consuming and labor-intensive. RPA adds accuracy and speed to data processing and can be instrumental in cutting down HR-related costs. The benefits of RPA in HR can revolutionize the industry by enhancing work efficiency and improving ROIs.

9 Real World Use Cases of Human Resources Automation

RPA provides firms and their HR departments with a slew of distinct and quantifiable advantages. Some prominent use cases are discussed below:

1. CV Screening and Shortlisting

One significant HR activity constitutes screening resumes and applications received for open positions. The RPA technology makes this process considerably easier by quickly consolidating applications and comparing all of the data to a list of predefined job criteria.

These requirements may be viewed as predetermined guidelines that influence the whole selection process. The technology also helps with eliminating the need for redundant paperwork by using a database that stores all the potential employees’ profiles. It also automates the communication process by notifying candidates of their interview results.

2. Simplifying Onboarding

Employee onboarding is another tedious task requiring simultaneous efforts of multiple people for approvals, sign-off, access rights, account creation, etc. Here, RPA for human resources automation can be used to activate a specific template for a user account’s onboarding workflow.

RPA may be utilized to expedite the whole onboarding operation. Software robots may then make rule-based decisions like which onboarding materials to transmit, which credentials to issue to the new employee, and so on. HR automation best practices help in:

Reducing onboarding process cost

Increasing onboarding speed and efficiency

Eliminating manual errors in the onboarding process, thereby increasing accuracy.

3. Employee Data Management

One of the critical areas under HR job functionality is employee data management. Maintaining this database requires organized and consistent activities across databases and data formats, ranging from payroll and employee perks and benefits to company rules and regulations.

Human resources automation can be leveraged to make jobs like personnel administration much easier to perform, lowering the risk of inaccurate data entry to a bare minimum. RPA additionally performs data cleaning operations regularly to maintain data consistency across numerous databases.

4. Payroll Processing

It is no surprise that processing payments are among the most crucial tasks undertaken by the HR department. Unfortunately, it is a very mundane and repetitive task requiring a large amount of data entry regularly and is highly prone to manual errors.

Human resources automation can streamline the payroll process by collecting and linking data from numerous systems and databases such as employee management, general ledger, accounts payable, time tracker, etc. They help in employee work-hours verification and create automated reports on the number of working hours registered, overtime, leave, timeouts, missing hours, etc.

5. Tracking Attendance

By cross-checking self-reports against time documented in the business record and reporting any inconsistencies to HR management, RPA-based software robots can make attendance monitoring easier. Furthermore, bots might suggest reallocating various labor resources in the event of significant absenteeism, assisting the HR department in avoiding workflow interruptions.

6. Expense Management

One of the most tedious and time-consuming tasks of HR managers is to keep track of travel, food, and other such expenditures. The task becomes even more grueling when dealing with missing receipts, late expense submissions, unforeseen expenses, unauthorized spending, etc.

Using an RPA system for expenditure management helps businesses extract all of the necessary information from cost receipts automatically, thereby saving time. This also eliminates the need for them to carry around expenditure receipts because they can take photographs of them, and RPA will automatically retrieve all essential data.

7. Calculation of Shift Allowance

Shift allowances are calculated through employee in-and-out swipe data stored in various HR backend systems. This data is used to generate shift allowance. Because of the vast datasets, this is an entirely manual procedure that takes a long time and has a significant risk of mistakes.

RPA bots read and validate data from several backend systems automatically. Furthermore, the bots can perform this regularly, resulting in on-time allowance clearance and reduced manual efforts, and average handling time with zero mistakes.

8. Performance Management

RPA can effectively handle employee performance management by reviewing and analyzing employee’s goal settings, expectations, incentives, and reward calculations. It helps the HR department keep the organization’s productivity consistently high, removes extra manual effort, and reduces employee evaluation chances.

9. Employee Exit Management

While exiting an organization, several HR duties must be completed, including the preparation of leave documentation, the revocation of system access, and the full and final settlement. Any scope of error left here can result in several audit flags.

RPA in HR may be pretty valuable in implementing a more efficient and well-organized off-boarding process. This is done by pre-determination of all the tasks involved in the exit process. The software extracts all the essential details from the various backend systems and sends emails to all the relevant departments for the next steps.

Concluding Thoughts

The scope and RoI of RPA are continuously growing, and it is no longer restricted to certain aspects of a business. Human resources automation leads to increased accuracy, considerable labor savings, and faster processing times, resulting in happier workers and customers.

