Top 8 Machine Learning Content Creators on YouTube

Whether you’re interested in learning more about Machine Learning for your own interest, are a Machine Learning student, or practice Machine Learning as a professional, there’s no shortage of great YouTube content to consume.





These eight content creators offer videos featuring deep dives into topics like Deep Learning and neural networks, coding tutorials for Python and C++, interviews with industry experts, step-by-step projects for beginners, and more.





Here, we’ve shared information about each YouTube channel and creator, as well as links to the top five videos to check out for each one.





1. So you want to be a data scientist?









Based out of The Netherlands, Misra Turp creates in-depth, easy-to-follow video tutorials for aspiring data scientists and machine learning enthusiasts on her YouTube channel, So you want to be a data scientist?. Videos include content about Batch Normalization, Deep Learning, Neural Networks, Streamlit tutorials, and more. She also runs an online course with the same name.





2. Python Engineer









As a software engineer with a passion for Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Data Science, Patrick Loeber has built an impressive following on his Python Engineer YouTube channel. Videos include content about OOP in Python, Hugging Face, Improving Python Automation Projects, NumPy, and more.





3. Sentdex









Run by Harrison Kinsley, Sentdex offers Python programming tutorials, as well as in depth videos about Machine Learning, finance, data analysis, robotics, web development, and more. He also posts tutorials on his website, PythonProgramming.net.





4. AssemblyAI









Run by a top-rated Speech-to-Text API company, AssemblyAI’s YouTube channel offers weekly Machine Learning and Deep Learning tutorials. Videos cover topics such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Sentiment Analysis, Batch Normalization, Automatic Chapter Detection, Transformers, and more.





5. Two Minute Papers









With a Ph.D. in Computer Graphics and Machine Learning, Károly Zsolnai-Fehér runs the highly popular YouTube channel, Two Minute Papers. In his short, concise videos, Zsolnai-Fehér puts popular Machine Learning, Data Science, and AI applications to test, enhanced by his background in computer graphics.





6. Tech with Tim









Tech With Tim is a YouTube channel featuring Machine Learning, programming, and software engineering videos and tutorials. With an emphasis on Python and Javascript. Videos include Python projects for beginners, programming terms explained, making video games, blockchain technology, C++, and more.





7. Machine Learning with Phil









On the Machine Learning with Phil YouTube channel, you’ll find Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning tutorials about reinforcement learning, Natural Language Processing, advanced algorithms, PyTorch and TensorFlow, and more. You can also find written tutorials at the companion website, neuralnet.ai.





8. Lex Fridman





It’s no secret that Lex Fridman makes great AI, Machine Learning, and Data Science content. His YouTube channel features more worthwhile content, including videos of his Podcast content, like interviews with industry leaders and experts like Peter Woit, Jamie Metzel, Robert Crews, and more.





