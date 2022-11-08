Learn Modern AI Terms to Stay in the Know

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

Product-led growth (PLG) companies are racing to take advantage of this high-value opportunity by embedding AI into key features that improve user experience, capture new markets, and drive adoption. The AI industry’s value is projected to grow by over 13x over the next eight years. As adoption of AI has increased, the language used to discuss AI has evolved to reflect new progress in the space. This guide will serve as an entry point into the current key AI terminology to know now**.