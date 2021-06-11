Top 7 European IoT Platforms to Consider in 2021

Akenza allows you to build great IoT products and services with value.
According to McKinsey, by 2025, the annual economic impact of IoT could reach $11 trillion. As the IoT technologies boom across industries and get more reliable, more companies are looking to adopt IoT to bring efficiency to their organizations.
The European market for IoT solutions is flourishing, with the Nordics catching up closely. Countries such as Switzerland, the UK, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy lead the IoT adoption. Manufacturing companies, for instance, maximize IoT solutions for predictive analytics and maintenance to ensure a super-efficient manufacturing process.
But companies that strive to modernize their businesses by outsourcing their IoT implementation often struggle to find a reliable IoT platform. So, which are the best IoT platforms in Europe? Let us find out.
The highly volatile technological environment needs solutions that enable an agile approach to innovations. Akenza makes IoT accessible by reducing the effort and complexity that companies have when creating IoT solutions.
Certain features can enable businesses to benefit from the start, such as -
If, as a business, you are juggling with carrier platforms of different network providers, then look no further. Akenza offers the flexibility of choosing different connectivity technologies and network operators to scale IoT projects in various markets.
This IoT platform offers -
TagoIO offers an end-to-end IoT cloud platform that transforms business value from connected products and user interactions. It provides tools to manage devices, store data, run analytics, and integrate services, combining with an easy-to-use application and user management system.
With TagoIO, you can -
TagoIO creates value for different applications, such as Industrial Applications, Smart Agriculture, Precise Real-time Location, Asset Tracking, Telematics for Fleet Management, and more.
Datacake is a low-code, multi-purpose IoT platform that requires no programming skills to create custom IoT applications in minutes.
ThingsBoard is an open-source IoT platform for data collection, processing, visualization, and device management. It enables device connectivity through IoT protocols - MQTT, HTTP, CoAP, and supports on-premise and cloud deployments. It combines fault tolerance, scalability, and performance to prevent you from losing data.
With Thingsboard, you can -
The Thingsboard features include - Telemetry Data Collection, Multi-tenant installation, Configurable Widgets, Horizontal scalability, Flexible IoT rule chains, Fault Tolerance, Device Management, Device authentication and credentials management, Asset Management, Customization and Integration, and Alarms Management.
ThingsBoard is widely used by IoT enthusiasts and industrial customers with a range of business needs for data processing, privacy, security, analysis, device management, etc.
With over a thousand of the world's leading IoT experts, Telit helps businesses connect, manage and secure their IoT Deployment. With Telit OneEdge, companies can now accelerate their time-to-market for their new cellular IoT solution. It offers a portfolio of IoT communications modules using a standard footprint to adapt to multiple markets and technologies quickly.
Telit offers IoT SIM cards and global data plans that meet several applications and bandwidth requirements. Available as a subscription-based cloud service, their IoT solutions reduce the complexity of connecting to apps with a comprehensive IoT platform for collecting, managing, and analyzing critical device data.
Telit's applications span industries and markets worldwide and help businesses achieve operational efficiencies in -
Being a leader in enterprise-grade IoT products and software, Telit has earned a reputation for solving the IoT's most formidable challenges. It helps customers and partners with engineering practices and design methodologies that exceed environmental requirements and industry standards.
Axonize is a no-code platform built for employers and facility managers interested in transforming their spaces into smart spaces. It provides an end-to-end IoT solution to address the business challenges encountered in sectors ranging from energy efficiency to space utilization. It is designed to manage various software, sensors, and devices required to make buildings smarter, safer, and more competitive.
Axonize is designed to transform offices, buildings, and retail into smart spaces. The platform allows you to scale your projects with unprecedented speed on an unlimited number of devices, systems, and protocols across all verticals and competitive edge from fast prototyping and virtual devices. Axonize enables businesses to reap ROI on smaller projects and eventually scale up to larger ones, monitor all the customers and their various systems from a single platform.
Azure, Microsoft's cloud-based software, allows an additional layer of security for every smart project. Axonize, combined with Azure, offers a faster time-to-market, reduces overhead costs involved in onboarding new clients, and maximizes scalability. The partnership guides the providers to incorporate event-driven data with business logic and analytics capabilities across devices, systems, applications, and protocols.
IoT projects can be complex. That's why the Cumulocity IoT platform simplifies things for you with a configuration-driven approach and self-service tools. The platform enables businesses to connect, manage and quickly develop IoT apps, analyze and leverage IoT data, and run IoT in the cloud and on-premises.
Cumulocity IoT enables you to manage all your devices from one place, from planning and onboarding to monitoring and maintenance. When it comes to integrating IoT data in your services, processes, and systems, Software AG leads the integration process with just one click.
With Cumulocity IoT, you can operate IoT on-premises, on the cloud, at the edge, or in any combination. You also can run an edge-only solution to perform faster with local data processing. With Cumulocity IoT, businesses can ace in -
Software AG gives businesses the power to decide, act and thrive instantly. It aims to empower businesses to truly become a connected enterprise.
IoT is the most significant trend in the business ecosystem, delivering agility and efficiency to businesses. It operates with the idea that enterprises should have access to data about their products and internal systems. With companies striving to innovate their businesses, it is prudent for them to check out the relevant features of each of these IoT platforms to maximize their benefits.
