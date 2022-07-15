Top 7 Access Control System Manufacturers

Access Control Systems have become an essential part of our life with growing security concerns and needs. From protecting government buildings, and manufacturing units, to limiting the access of elevator floors in buildings, access control systems have made it easy to manage and monitor your security systems.

In the past few years, we have had many innovations in access control technologies. Also, the growing awareness about the availability of access control systems and their use has resulted in an increase in demand for access control system manufacturers. The frequent changing requirements with new innovations and trends have made it mandatory for organizations to partner with advanced access control system manufacturers that allow them the flexibility to upgrade with time.

Considering the stats like the reports published by the Meticulous Research the access control and authentication market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020-2027 and to reach $22.7 billion by 2027.

The Best Access Control System Manufacturers

Below is a list of the top 7 access control system manufacturers that you can consider for your business. Please compare and evaluate them on the basis of your needs.

Millennium Ultra

Millennium Ultra Software is one of the top cloud-based access control systems offering unlimited advanced security features to clients all across the United States and Canada. The company offers a wide range of products from secure software, to biometrics and access control systems on your smartphone.

Serving almost all industries like the government, financial services, multi-family, healthcare, manufacturing units, etc, the system offered by the company is suitable for any size of organization.

The top products that the company offers are Millennium Ultra Software, Millennium Tellus, E-Series Hardware, and Millennium Ventus. The products based on their features offered are capable of serving all complex as well as not-so-complex security needs.

Honeywell

Those who are looking for home security can consider Honeywell as they are best known for home security & home appliance offerings. They deal with access control systems, system automation, and security management.

Talking about their top products like WIN-PAK-2 is a popular product among cloud access control management. The company also offers custom solutions and integrations adding to the efficiency of the systems.

They have a wide range of products to offer you including access control systems, integrated solutions, intruder detection systems, video, systems, and much more.



BOSCH

Next on the list is BOSCH which is one of the top electronics manufacturers globally and also offers modern access control systems. The company is known for the integration of access control into video & instruction detection systems offering you a complete security service.

Bosch door controllers and readers allow the flexibility to upgrade as they work with multiple software options without changing the hardware. There is more to what the company offers that includes intrusion detection, video surveillance, communications, and fire detection applications that you require for your building security.



Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is popularly known for its P2000 access control which is among the most used in the industry. They have a wide range of controllers and sensors for building automation to offer services and also offers services like full installation, maintenance & management of its security products. In addition to these Johnson also offers location tracking services.

On the other hand, the products sold under brands like Kantech, Software House, and SEM Systems mostly art Johnson Controls security solutions.

Allegion

Allegion is international access and security management solution manufacturer. The company too offers cloud-based access control systems. The perk of opting for Allegion’s access control systems is that they are not locked by hardware. That means you can pair any security & access management hardware with software offered by Allegion and it will work.

The company also manufactures its own access control hardware and deals in controllers, keypads, readers, and a full range of security tooling under the brand like, CISA, Interflex, FSH, Mirea, Simmons Voss, etc.



Salto

Salto is popular in the keyless entry system market and is known for door locks and delivers the full suite of software and hardware for full access control systems. They are best suitable for small and medium-sized businesses and enterprises.

The only limitation with Salto is that the software offered by them does not integrate into intrusion management or video surveillance like most of the security brands do. This is why they are suitable for small businesses with less complex security requirements.



Vanderbilt Industries

Vanderbilt has a wide range of access control software, signal modules, door modules, and credentialing systems to offer. They provide access control hardware & software, Readers & credentials, EVMS video management systems, and other accessories for security systems.



Final Thoughts



While looking for a suitable access control system you will find a number of access control system manufacturers to choose from. Choosing a cloud- based access control system can be the right decision as per the technological advancement and preference of the majority of organizations.

Another thing that you need to consider while choosing an access control system or manufacturer is to evaluate your business needs and compare them with the features offered by the manufacturer.

Once you know your needs it becomes easy to compare and continue with your research for the top access control system manufacturers. An article like this one makes it easier for you to find the right manufacturer.

