Top 5 VS Code Extensions for Remote Working

With GistPad you can seamlessly do it straight from your VS Code editor! GitLive enhances code sharing via LiveShare with video calls and screen share. GitLive allows you to codeshare with teammates using other IDEs such as IntelliJ, WebStorm, or PyCharm. Codetour lets you record and playback guided walkthroughs of the codebase, directly within the editor. The extension gives you an overview of all your TODOs and a way to easily access them from the editor!