Top 5 Tech Resources To Read Quality Technical Content

@ catalinmpit Catalin's Tech Writing about Vue, Node.Js, AWS, JavaScript, Cloud Computing and Software Development

The technology sector moves fast, and new stuff gets released constantly. Thus, this article presents the top 5 resources you can use to stay up-to-date by reading quality technical content.

These resources are a mix of blogging platforms, newsletters, browser extensions, and so on. Also, the resources cover every tech area, not only specific fields like web development, for example.

Without further ado, let's see the resources!

1. Blogging platforms

I want to recommend blogging platforms rather than individual blogs. Why, though? If I recommend only one blog, I'll limit you to that blog. On the opposite spectrum, when I recommend a blogging platform, I give you the freedom to discover blogs you like.

I recommend three blogging platforms, in particular:

Hashnode

freeCodeCamp

Hacker Noon

The reason for choosing these three platforms is because of the high-quality materials from these platforms!

Hashnode

Hashnode is a great blogging platform to read technical content. In addition to freeCodeCamp and Hackernoon, I use Hashnode to get all the information I need. There are a plethora of authors on Hashnode from all tech fields. Whatever you want to read, the chances are that there is an article about it.

The thing I enjoy the most with Hashnode is that I discover new authors daily. So, what's good about that? New authors mean new perspectives and more information. On Hashnode, you can create a blog and publish articles within minutes. That means you can find lots of authors and technical content.

Also, they have moderators for tags to ensure the quality of the articles is high. Thus, it's a great platform to consume technical content and learn new things!

Note: Before going further, I want to mention that they roll out a feature that allows you to listen to an article. That means you consume it like a podcast and listen to it everywhere. It is a super useful feature and time-saving as well!

freeCodeCamp

One of my favourite blogging platforms is freeCodeCamp because of its high-quality articles. The authors on freeCodeCamp are trusty developers because they have to apply to write on the platform. That means they go through an interview-like process.

Additionally, every article goes through the editing team. That means the articles are of high quality. Therefore, freeCodeCamp is a platform you can use with 100% confidence to read technical content.

By the way, if you are interested to see this freeCodeCamp article on the best blogging platforms for developers in 2021.

Hacker Noon

Hacker Noon is another blogging platform that I use to consume technical content. Similar to freeCodecamp, they have an editing team that checks each article before it's published.

That means you can be assured the articles are accurate, professional, informative, and high-quality. Otherwise, they get rejected by the editing team. Besides that, they have around 12,000 developers actively writing and reading stories. There is plenty of material to read.

Like the other two platforms, Hacker Noon is a great place to use for reading technical content.

Other notable mentions:

Dev To

Substack

2. News aggregators

Having a lot of information available is both a blessing and a curse. The benefit is that you always have options to choose from. The curse is that you do not know what to choose. However, it does not have to be like that. There are ways we can curate information and get only the content that interests us.

This is where daily.dev comes to the rescue. Daily is a Chrome/Firefox extension, which delivers the best programming news for you. What does that mean? It means that you install the extension, and instead of having the blank new tab, you have a screen with tech news from trusted sources

It is a handy browser extension that delivers all the news to your tab. Thus, all that is left for you is to read the articles. I want to mention that they do not pay me to give them publicity. I gave them free advertising everywhere because they are amazing, and it makes it easier to stay up to date with the technology world.

In conclusion, Daily is the only news aggregator I use. It is time-saving, useful, and handy.

3. Email newsletters

Subscribing to newsletters is an excellent way to get lots of valuable information to your email. Most of the newsletters curate the best content in tech and deliver it to your inbox. That is, they do all the work for you! You just need to open the resources and enjoy them!

However, there are many newsletters, and it might be challenging to choose between them. Nobody wants spam in their inbox, right? Thus, in this section, you can see some of the most valuable, information-rich newsletters in no particular order:

CSS-Tricks => Do not be fooled by the name; the CSS-Tricks it's more than some CSS tricks. They send valuable content, such as short articles, and they also include links to useful resources. It's one of the most popular web development email newsletters.

=> Do not be fooled by the name; the CSS-Tricks it's more than some CSS tricks. They send valuable content, such as short articles, and they also include links to useful resources. It's one of the most popular web development email newsletters. Zero to Mastery => Like the other newsletters, ZTM newsletter curates articles and information and delivers it to your inbox. Besides that, they have their courses which they advertise in their newsletter. It's a great newsletter that I enjoy!

=> Like the other newsletters, ZTM newsletter curates articles and information and delivers it to your inbox. Besides that, they have their courses which they advertise in their newsletter. It's a great newsletter that I enjoy! TLDR => It is a daily, curated newsletter with links and TLDRs of the most exciting stories in the tech scene. I like how the newsletter is laid out and the information they ship out. They cover topics such as big tech & startups, science & futuristic technology, programming, design, data science, and miscellaneous news. I guarantee that you find something interesting in all editions.

=> It is a daily, curated newsletter with links and TLDRs of the most exciting stories in the tech scene. I like how the newsletter is laid out and the information they ship out. They cover topics such as big tech & startups, science & futuristic technology, programming, design, data science, and miscellaneous news. I guarantee that you find something interesting in all editions. freeCodeCamp =>There is not much to say about this newsletter. I suppose you already know the great work they are doing. Quincy Larson, the founder, shares articles from their platform in this newsletter. Worth subscribing!

=>There is not much to say about this newsletter. I suppose you already know the great work they are doing. Quincy Larson, the founder, shares articles from their platform in this newsletter. Worth subscribing! Mastering JS Weekly => If you are a web developer, especially if you are using JavaScript, you want to subscribe to this newsletter. They talk a lot about JavaScript in the newsletter, but they also talk about topics such as DevOps, for example.

=> If you are a web developer, especially if you are using JavaScript, you want to subscribe to this newsletter. They talk a lot about JavaScript in the newsletter, but they also talk about topics such as DevOps, for example. Pointer => The Pointer newsletter is a bit different; in a good way. It covers topics such as soft skills in software engineering as well. Sometimes, soft skills are overlooked in tech, and I believe that is a big mistake. I would argue they are more important than technical skills. As a result, Pointer includes lots of resources about soft skills, making it a great newsletter!

=> The Pointer newsletter is a bit different; in a good way. It covers topics such as soft skills in software engineering as well. Sometimes, soft skills are overlooked in tech, and I believe that is a big mistake. I would argue they are more important than technical skills. As a result, Pointer includes lots of resources about soft skills, making it a great newsletter! Bytes => The newsletter is an aggregation of articles from the tech community. It is cool and informative. It includes programming quizzes, news from the tech world, links to useful articles, and more. It's a well-rounded newsletter, with lots of great information.

These are the main newsletters I recommend. I would rather subscribe to a handful of quality newsletters rather than a dozen of not-so-good newsletters. Focusing on just a few, you have time to actually read them. With that being said, these newsletters are a great way to stay up-to-date with the tech scene and learn new things.

4. Reddit

Reddit is a gold mine when used properly. You can find so much valuable content on the platform. Besides the content on the platform, people share lots of useful resources on the platform.

Let's take as an example, the Data Science field. There are a plethora of subreddits you can join, such as:

... and many more. These are just a handful of examples, but there are more subreddits. The purpose is not to list all the available Data Science subreddits. The aim is to show you how much technical content you can find on Reddit.

Therefore, Reddit is a great place to read technical content, whatever the field! You can find content written directly on Reddit or links to other resources/content outside the platform.

5. Social media

Social media platforms are great to stay up-to-date, as well. There are many accounts you can follow to get the latest news from the tech world. Some of the social media accounts worth following are as follows:

These are the accounts I recommend when you want to find new information or to learn something new. Of course, the list is not exhaustive, and there are many other useful accounts.

Conclusion

These are the resources I recommend to everyone who wants to read technical content. However, the list is not exhaustive, and there might be other resources.

I recommended getting your tech information from blogging platforms, news aggregators, email newsletters, Reddit, and various social media accounts.

Also published on Medium's subdomain.

Tags