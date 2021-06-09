How to Build a Job Application Tracking System with Notion API, Node.js, and FastifyJS

Learn how to use the new Notion API with Node.js and FastifyJS

Notion is productivity software that allows you to create systems for knowledge management, project management, and note-taking.

They recently released their API to the public. You can use the API to integrate your Notion data to any application you want.

Thus, this article shows you to:

build a Node.js API with Notion

use FastifyJS to create the API

Without further ado, let's start configuring your Notion workspace.

Create integrations in Notion

Go to your Notion integrations and create a new integration by clicking on the "+ New Integration" button. After that, you will be prompted to fill three fields:

the name of your project

a logo for the project

choose an associated workspace

Figure 1 above illustrates the setup process. After filling all the fields, click on the "Submit" button to create the integration.

Once you click the submit button, your integration should be created. You will be redirected to another page, from where you can grab your "Internal Integration Token ". Figure 2 shows that.

Before going further, it's important to note that you need to leave "Internal integration" checked, as you can see in figure 2.

For a more in-depth tutorial about creating Notion integrations, I recommend checking their official documentation.

Share your Notion pages

The last step is to share whatever page you wish with the newly-created integration. Go to your Notion account, and choose any page you want.

After the page opens, click on the "Share" button, and then click on the field saying "Add people, emails, groups, or integrations".

Figure 3, below, illustrates that.

After clicking on that field, you are prompted to choose with whom you want to share the page. Choose your integration. In my case, I share the "My space" page with my integration called "My notion space".

That's all you need to do when it comes to configuring Notion, so well done! You are done with the Notion configuration, and you are ready to use the Notion API.

Note: If you want to use the same document as me, you can duplicate this job applications template. After you duplicate it, share it with your integration (see the process above) and use your database ID (you'll see how to get the database ID later).

Configure the Node.js project

You need to use the Notion SDK for JavaScript to interact with the Notion API in your Node.js application. The Notion SDK is a client for the Notion API, and you can find more about it on its GitHub repository.

The first step is to create the application structure. Create a new folder and initialize the application as follows:

mkdir notion-api-app cd notion-api-app npm init -y

The command npm

init -y

creates the package.json file and initialises it with the default values. If you want to fill the fields manually, remove the -y flag and follow the instructions.

The next step is to install the packages required to create the application. You'll use the following packages:

Notion SDK - to interact with the Notion API.

- to interact with the Notion API. FastifyJS - to build the Node.js API.

- to build the Node.js API. dotenv - to manage environment variables.

Thus, you can install the packages as follows:

npm install @notionhq/client fastify dotenv

Once the packages are installed, you need to create a file to store the environmental variables. You will store the Notion secret token and the database ID in the

.env

.env

touch .env

file. Thus, create thefile as follows:

Now go to your Notion integrations and click on your integration. You should see a field called Internal Integration Token (see figure 2 for reference). Click on the "Show" button and copy the token.

The next step is to go to your .env file and add the token:

NOTION_TOKEN= < your_token >

Note: Replace

<your_token>

with the token you copied earlier.

Before going further, you also need to create the folder structure for the application. You need to create the following folders:

app.js - the home for your server configuration

- the home for your server configuration src - it hosts all the other folders.

- it hosts all the other folders. routes - the home folder for your routes.

- the home folder for your routes. notion - the Notion client resides here.

- the Notion client resides here. controllers - the home folder for your business logic.

You can create all the folders and files from the command line as follows:

touch app.js mkdir src mkdir src/routes src/notion src/controllers touch src/routes/routes.js touch src/notion/client.js touch src/controllers/controllers.js

This is how the structure of your application should look like until this point:

Now you are ready to build the application!

Configure Notion in the application

It's time to configure the Notion client so you can use it to manipulate data. Go into the following file

src/notion/client.js

const { Client } = require ( '@notionhq/client' ); require ( 'dotenv' ).config();

and add the following code:

With the first line, you import the Notion client, and with the second one, you import the

dotenv

package. The purpose of these imports is to allow you to use the Notion client and the environmental variables.

The next step is to create a new Notion client. In the same file, after the imports, write the following code:

const notion = new Client({ auth : process.env.NOTION_TOKEN });

With the above code, you create a new instance of the Notion client and pass your secret token. Lastly, you store it in the

notion

constant so you can re-use the client.

Before going further, you need to export the notion constant so you can use it when you write the business logic. In the same file -

src/notion/client.js

module .exports = { notion };

-, in the end, write the following code:

Now you are ready to use the Notion client.

Check this gist to see how your file client.js file should look up to this point.

How to get the database ID

There is one more step before building the routes. You need the database ID so you can perform operations such as:

creating, reading and modifying data

You can get the database ID in two ways. You can either do it from the browser or programmatically.

If you prefer to do it from the browser, open the Notion document in your browser and copy the ID as shown in figure 5.

Alternatively, you can get the database ID programmatically, as shown in the snippet below:

const getDatabases = async () => { const databases = await notion.databases.list(); console .log(databases); };

The above code snippet lists all your databases and the information about them. For a visual representation, see figure 6 below.

Whatever option you end up using, copy the database ID and add it to your

.env

.env

NOTION_TOKEN= < your_token > DB_ID= <your_DB_ID>

file. At this point, yourfile should look as follows:

You finished configuring the Notion client in your project. The next step is to create the routes and business logic.

Add FastifyJS

Open the file

app.js

const app = require ( 'fastify' )({ logger : true });

and import FastifyJS at the top of the file.

After that, import the "dotenv" package again so you can use the port, which is defined in the

.env

require ( 'dotenv' ).config();

file.

The next step is to register the routes, even though you did not write them yet. After the imports, add the following line:

app.register( require ( './src/routes/routes' ));

With the above line, you register all the routes. That is, you make the routes available so users can access them.

Lastly, listen to a port so you can run the application. Add the following code at the bottom of the file:

app.listen(process.env.PORT, (err, addr) => { if (err) { app.log.error(err); process.exit( 1 ); } app.log.info( `Your server is listening on port ${process.env.PORT} 🧨` ); });

The application listens to a port you define in the

.env

file. If there is an error, it logs the error. Otherwise, it outputs in the console that the server is running and on which port it is running.

Thus, add the port number - 3333 - in your

.env

.env

NOTION_TOKEN= < your_token > DB_ID= <your_DB_ID> PORT=3333

Check this gist to see how your file app.js file should look up to this point.

Build the routes

file. This port number is just an example; you can use any port number you want. By this point, yourfile should look as follows:

The next step is to create the routes. Their purpose is to allow people to perform CRUD operations (except deleting data in this tutorial).

For the beginning, go to

src/routes/routes.js

const controller = require ( '../controllers/controllers' );

and import the controller at the top of the file.

Even though you did not write the business logic yet, you will need it. After that, create the

routes

async function routes ( app, opts ) { // the code for routes go here }; module .exports = routes;

function and export it:

In the routes method, you configure your application's endpoints. For each route, you specify, at minimum, the:

HTTP method - for instance, you use the GET HTTP verb to return all items in your database.

- for instance, you use the HTTP verb to return all items in your database. URL - for example, you might use the endpoint /job/applications to return all the job applications.

- for example, you might use the endpoint to return all the job applications. handler - this represents the business logic. For example, what happens when people access the endpoint /job/applications .

Now that you understand how routes work in FastifyJS, let's build the first route.

Show all job applications

The first route shows all job applications when a user makes a

GET

/job/applications

app.route({ method : 'GET' , url : '/job/applications' , handler : controller.getAllApplications });

request to the endpoint

Get a specific job application

The second route shows only one job application. When the user makes a

GET

/job/applications/:id

request to theroute, it shows only the job application whose ID matches the provided ID in the URL.

Write the following code after the first route:

app.route({ method : 'GET' , url : '/job/applications/:id' , handler : controller.getApplication });

Filter job applications

The third route allows the users to filter the job applications by the company name. The user can use a query parameter called

company

to filter the results.

An example of a URL would be

/job/applications/filter?company="CatalinSoft"

GET

. Thus, by making arequest to that URL, the application returns only the job application for the company "CatalinSoft".

Write the following code in

routes.js

app.route({ method : 'GET' , url : '/job/applications/filter' , handler : controller.filterApplications });

Add a new job application

The fourth route allows people to make a

POST

/job/applications

request to add job applications into the document. When you make a POST request to the endpoint '', with the appropriate body, it adds the job application to the Notion document.

Write the following code:

app.route({ method : 'POST' , url : '/job/applications' , handler : controller.addApplication });

Update existing application

Lastly, you have the route which allows people to update an existing job application. Make a

PATCH

/job/applications/:id

app.route({ method : 'PATCH' , url : '/job/applications/:id' , handler : controller.updateApplication });

request towith the appropriate body, and you will update the record.

Those are all the routes. As you can see, they follow the same pattern:

You specify the HTTP method.

You add the URL where people can make the request.

You provide the handler which is triggered when a request is made to that route.

Also, you might've noticed that there is no "delete" route. That is because the Notion API does not allow you to delete resources at the moment.

Check this gist to see the complete routes.js file.

Add the business logic

The last step of the tutorial is to build the business logic. The business logic specifies what happens when a certain HTTP request is made to a specific endpoint.

Let's start by importing the Notion client in the

controllers.js

const { notion } = require ( '../notion/client' );

file. Open the file and add the following line at the top of the document:

Now, you can use the client to manipulate data.

Retrieve all job applications

The first method you write is the one that returns all the job applications. Write the following code in

controllers.js

const getAllApplications = async (req, res) => { const data = await notion.databases.query({ database_id : process.env.DB_ID }); };

Up to this point, you use the Notion client to query your database. The above piece of code returns an object, which in turn contains an array with all the pages from your database.

This is the result you get if you run the above code:

{ object : 'list' , results : [ { object : 'page' , id : '8e8e8f35-09ac-40fd-92a2-a3743b271e2e' , created_time : '2021-05-26T05:45:00.000Z' , last_edited_time : '2021-05-26T05:45:00.000Z' , parent : [ Object ], archived : false , properties : [ Object ] }, { object : 'page' , id : '03a7aea1-c58b-49ce-9843-87131c37192a' , created_time : '2021-05-25T06:10:08.816Z' , last_edited_time : '2021-05-25T06:10:08.816Z' , parent : [ Object ], archived : false , properties : [ Object ] } ], next_cursor : null , has_more : false }

From this response, the field

results

is the one that interests you. That's the array with all the pages from your database.

Since you have an array, you need to loop over it and return only the pages. Go back to the method

getAllApplications

const getAllApplications = async (req, res) => { const data = await notion.databases.query({ database_id : process.env.DB_ID }); const pages = data.results.map( page => { return { id : page.id, created : page.created_time, updated : page.last_edited_time, company : page.properties.Company.title[ 0 ].plain_text, position : page.properties.Position.select.name, status : page.properties.Status.select.name, deadline : page.properties[ 'Next Deadline' ].date.start, jobDescription : page.properties[ 'Job Description' ].url, comments : page.properties.Comments.rich_text[ 0 ].plain_text } }); return pages; };

and add the rest of the code:

In the second part of the code, you map over the

results

the ID

when it was created

when it was last updated

the company name

the position you applied for

the status of the application

the application deadline

the job description

additional comments

array and return an array of custom objects. These custom objects contain the following information:

Let's make a GET request to

localhost:3333/job/applications

and see what happens.

Figure 7 illustrates what happens after making the request. You can see it returns an array of objects, exactly how you structured them in the method

getAllApplications

Get a specific application

The next step is to add the business logic for retrieving only a specific job application. This time, you use different methods. Rather than querying a database, you retrieve a specific page.

Write the following method in your file

controller.js

const getApplication = async (req, res) => { const page = await notion.pages.retrieve({ page_id : req.params.id }); return { id : page.id, created : page.created_time, updated : page.last_edited_time, company : page.properties.Company.title[ 0 ].plain_text, position : page.properties.Position.select.name, status : page.properties.Status.select.name, deadline : page.properties[ 'Next Deadline' ].date.start, jobDescription : page.properties[ 'Job Description' ].url, comments : page.properties.Comments.rich_text[ 0 ].plain_text }; };

The method takes the ID of the page from the URL. Thus, if you make a

GET

http://localhost:3333/job/applications/8e8e8f35-09ac-40fd-92a2-a3743b271e2e

request to the URL, the method takes the page ID from it.

After that, it returns the page whose ID matches the ID provided in the URL. Let's make a request and see what happens.

Figure 8 illustrates that it returns the custom page object you defined in the method

getApplication

Filter applications

The Notion client allows you to filter the data as well. For example, you might want to filter the results by the company name. Thus, you can pass the company name in the URL, and it will only return the job applications for that company.

Write the following code in

controllers.js

const filterApplications = async (req, res) => { const data = await notion.databases.query({ database_id : process.env.DB_ID, filter : { property : 'Company' , text : { contains : req.query.company || '' } } }); const pages = data.results.map( page => { return { id : page.id, created : page.created_time, updated : page.last_edited_time, company : page.properties.Company.title[ 0 ].plain_text, position : page.properties.Position.select.name, status : page.properties.Status.select.name, deadline : page.properties[ 'Next Deadline' ].date.start, jobDescription : page.properties[ 'Job Description' ].url, comments : page.properties.Comments.rich_text[ 0 ].plain_text } }); return pages; };

This method is similar to the first method -

getAllApplications

filter

. The only difference is that you also pass theproperty when you query the Notion database.

Querying the database returns a list object that also contains an array called

results

results

results

. Thearray contains all the matched records. Thus, you map over thearray and return an array with custom objects.

As mentioned previously, you filter the results by the company name. If you make a

GET

http://localhost:3333/job/applications/filter?company=Notion

request to the URL, you will only get the Notion job applications.

Figure 9 illustrates a

GET

http://localhost:3333/job/applications/filter?company=Notion

?company=Notion

Add a new application

request to. You can see that it return only the records that match. That is all the Notion job applications.

So far, you can:

retrieve and display all the job applications

access a specific job application

filter data by the company name

But you also need to add new job applications, right? Thus, in this step, you build the route for adding new job applications.

First of all, write the following code in

controllers.js

const addApplication = async (req, res) => { const newPage = await notion.pages.create({ parent : { database_id : process.env.DB_ID }, properties : { Company : { title : [ { text : { content : req.body.company } } ] }, Position : { select : { name : status } }, Status : { select : { name : req.body.status } }, 'Next Deadline' : { date : { start : req.body.deadline } }, 'Job Description' : { url : req.body.url }, Comments : { rich_text : [ { text : { content : req.body.comments } } ] } } }); return newPage; };

and then I will explain what it does:

In the above code snippet, you call the

create

database parent - you pass the database parent. You do so by using the database ID from the .env file.

- you pass the database parent. You do so by using the database ID from the .env file. properties - these properties represent the Notion document fields.

method using the Notion client, and you pass two things:

After that, for each property, you add the properties passed in the body of the request. Making a

POST

{ "company" : "CatalinsTech" , "position" : "Technical Writer" , "status" : "Applied" , "deadline" : "2021-12-12" , "url" : "https://catalins.tech" , "comments" : "I hope to get the job" }

request with the following data:

Adds a new job application to the Notion document. You can see that the job application was added by checking this link.

Figure 10 illustrates the

POST

http://localhost:3333/job/application

Update existing application

request made to the URLs.

Updating an existing job application is very similar to adding a new one. There are two main differences:

you use the update method

method you pass the page ID rather than the database ID

You pass the page ID in the URL. For instance, you will make a

PATCH

/job/applications/:id

:id

req.params.id

request to theURL where you replacewith the actual ID of the document. You can access the ID from the URL in the request parameters -

Write the following code in the

controllers.js

const updateApplication = async (req, res) => { const updatedPage = await notion.pages.update({ page_id : req.params.id, properties : { Company : { title : [ { text : { content : req.body.company } } ] }, Position : { select : { name : req.body.position } }, Status : { select : { name : req.body.status } }, 'Next Deadline' : { date : { start : req.body.deadline } }, 'Job Description' : { url : req.body.url }, Comments : { rich_text : [ { text : { content : req.body.comments } } ] } } }); return updatedPage; };

file:

Let's modify the last job application added - to the company

CatalinsTech

status - update it to Signed

deadline - update it to 2021-05-27

comments - update it to I got the job

. Update the following fields:

Thus, make a

PATCH

http://localhost:3333/job/applications/32f1f59b-9176-4b4b-ab52-1ce66a77df25

{ "company" : "CatalinsTech" , "position" : "Technical Writer" , "status" : "Signed" , "deadline" : "2021-05-27" , "url" : "https://catalins.tech" , "comments" : "I got the job" }

request towith the following JSON data:

Figure 11 illustrates the request being successful. The job application was updated, and you can check it here.

Thus, this is how you can update your existing job applications programmatically.

Export the controllers

Before you can use the controllers, you need to export them. The reason why you need to export them is that you use them in the

routes.js

file.

Thus, add the end of the file called

controllers.js

module .exports = { getAllApplications, getApplication, addApplication, updateApplication, filterApplications };

, add the following code:

Now you can run the application and play with it!

Check this gist to see the complete controllers.js file.

How to run the application

You can start the application by running

node app.js

in the root folder.

Once you run that, the application should start and you can make HTTP requests.

However, if you clone the application from GitHub, you need to install the dependencies first. You can do so by running:

npm install node app.js

Conclusion

This the end of the tutorial! You build a Node.js API that allows you to:

Create and update job applications

Retrieve all job applications

Access only a specific job application

Filter the job applications by the company name

Unfortunately, the Notion API does not allow us to delete resources. That is why there is no

DELETE

Check the full application code on the GitHub repository.

endpoint.

Previously published at https://catalins.tech/track-job-applications-with-notion-api-nodejs-and-fastifyjs

