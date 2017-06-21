Top 5 SQL DataBases [Infographic]

Originally published by Dashbouquet Development on June 21st 2017 1,489 reads
In case of sale of your personal information, you may opt out by using the link "Do Not Sell My Personal Information" To find out more about the categories of personal information collected and the purposes for which such information will be used, please refer to our privacy policy. You can opt out of selling your information by clicking the link to the link below: Do Not Sell Your Personal Information on this link. For more information about the privacy policy, visit the site: http://www.mailonline.com/privacy-only.
Collection of posts from those who build Dashbouquet
We’ve already talked about NoSQL databases. This visual look at Oracle, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, and DB2 considers those SQL options from a developer’s perspective. Small observation prepared by the DashBouquet team.