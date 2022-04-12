Top 5 Sales Automation Startups To Watch In 2022

Sales automation tech is a total godsend for sales reps by taking over administrative and reporting-related elements with greater efficiency than their human counterparts. Early adopters of sales automation tools “consistently report increases in customer-facing time, customer satisfaction time, efficiency improvements of 10 to 15 percent, and sales uplift potential of up to 10 percent” The Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform delivers insights based on customer interactions to help revenue and go-to-market teams make better informed business decisions to achieve greater profitability and scalability.









Remember the good ol’ days, when artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies were still in their infancy? Interest was split between tech enthusiasts and skeptics, because many were afraid they might lose their jobs to the robot overlords. As time went on however, it became clear that if anything, it helps people do their jobs better.

In the case of sales automation tech—these solutions are a total godsend. They free up the time of sales reps by taking over the administrative and reporting-related elements, all with greater efficiency than their human counterparts. That gives sales reps the freedom to focus on the more meaningful and impactful tasks to really drive up sales.

According to McKinsey , early adopters of sales automation tools “...consistently report increases in customer-facing time, higher customer satisfaction, efficiency improvements of 10 to 15 percent, and sales uplift potential of up to 10 percent.” There is a wide array of sales automation tools available, covering most every aspect within the sales realm, from presentations, to lead management, to churn prevention, and more.

Here’s a list of the top five sales automation startups that have made headlines in 2022 for their unique take on sales automation, which are certainly worth keeping an eye on.

Walnut : Interactive and insightful product demos

Upon their launch in mid-2021, Walnut achieved and maintained a degree of virality within many sales circles for being a codeless platform that enables B2B companies to fully customize, manage, and optimize their sales demos—all with zero downtime, or loading time issues. Its early adopters include the likes of Adobe, NetApp, Treasure Data and People AI.

The Walnut platform itself also collects deep insights on the team and prospects demo usage, to help improve the sales process.

Dooly : Sales pipeline management

One-stop-shops in which insights can be viewed in a glance is always a good thing, and it is exactly where Dooly shines. This sales pipeline solution allows sales reps to manage all their deals at once, with one-click updates from a centralized view. This always keeps them ready for their next pipe review, and also saves them from hours of time that would have been spent making manual updates on Salesforce. Some of the heavy-hitters currently using Dooly include Figma, Asana, and BigCommerce, which explains why the solutions raked in a slew of distinctions through the course of 2021.

Gong : Sales revenue intelligence

Anyone who is anyone in sales has heard of the beast that is Gong. The Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform delivers insights to customer-facing teams that are based on customer interactions. The insights help revenue and go-to-market teams make better informed business decisions to help achieve greater profitability and scalability. Thousands of big brands, such as Slack, Shopify, and LinkedIn use Gong for the intelligence that is gathered from contact to close, and its AI coaching recommendations.

Chili Piper : Sales qualifying, routing, and booking software

B2B sales and revenue teams worldwide crown Chili Piper as the most advanced scheduling and routing software. They have a range of solutions under their umbrella, which collectively helps teams double their inbound conversion rates, increase customer satisfaction, and reach new levels of productivity. Twilio, AirBnB, and even Gong are amongst the high growth revenue teams that are turning to Chili Piper to qualify and turn leads into meetings.

SalesLoft : Sales engagement platform

Sure, there may be many sales engagement platforms out there. However, what sets SalesLoft apart from the rest is their Modern Revenue Workspace™. That solution enables sales teams to seamlessly execute their digital selling tasks, in addition to communicating with buyers, all while gaining insights on what needs to be done next to further ensure success. Salesloft is trusted by numerous companies from GrubHub and Square, to legacy brands such as IBM and Cisco, to exponentially increase their revenue.

From consumer trends and expectations, to elements of business processes—there is much that has changed in the sales realm in the post-pandemic world. Thankfully, sales teams can easily rely on their tech counterparts to do a lot of the heavy-lifting to increase efficiency. The solutions featured above do just that, so sales teams can do what tech cannot: adding the human touch to the sales process.



