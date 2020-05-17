Top 5 Ping Pong Robots: 2020 Edition

If you are training to be a hard table tennis professional player, you have to invest in a ping pong robot. This can help to build your form and skill and are simply great for any level of players. These robots can be simple or sophisticated but their primary aim is to make you perfect your game. With these, you can improve your style of the game and also build your consistency.

As for the price factor, do not consider purchasing an expensive one if you are just a casual player. Most of the machines are designed with pre-programmed practice drills that help you recover your weaknesses. Without any further delay, let’s get into the best robots you can find in the market.

JT-A Robot

This robot is specially engineered for the beginners, the intermediate players, and those who want to refine their game. Installed with auto ball feeding, it is a two motor head robot that has a ball frequency of 30 to 100 balls per minute. JT-A-Robot can carry 200 balls per session and it can work with 42 types of spin. This can also do a combination of spins and can land randomly. As per the remote control, it has a remote control which is wired and an A/C supply.

This is a wonderful robot but due to poor marketing, it has lesser visibility than the other robots in the market. This robot can promise 3 years of the warranty period.

Oukei TW-2700-S9

This robot is priced on the higher end side and it displays features in the same way. It has independent dual heads and offers the best training experience. Designed for the intermediate or the advanced trainers, this has a ball frequency of 30-100 balls per minute. With the ability to have 99 custom drills, this can get the best out of you with a ball speed between5-50 meter/ second. There is random ball placement and it has wired remote control. This robot can throw the ball randomly at 18 locations with different spins every time. It completely justified its price as the outer parts are also well built. It is an intelligent pre-programmed robot and if you are an experienced player, you should have it.

Butterfly Amicus Professional

This can be called as the best overall robot in the table tennis practice gear. If you are wondering what you can do with this robot, here are the features of this hotshot:

This robot is packed into a compact machine that can be easy to move around and transport. This isn't like the other robots but it has 3 various launch wheels that can help to produce whichever kind of spin in a single drill. It can do actions like the backspin, the sidespin, etc. or

This robot can be programmed to perform some of the best exercises you can come up with and there are few in built programmed drills already in this robot that you can start training right away with.

It can carry a memory of 99 exercises that can be enough even for a lot of advanced players and every exercise drill can have up to 8 steps which are a lot of exercise for the player.

If at all you want a better robot performance, you can turn on the RND mode which shoots the balls from your drill and within an area of 20 cm area. After you feel that you have mastered this drill, you can turn on this mode again so that you can practice once more.

This robot also has a ball recycling system where you can continue to train without having to pick the ball again and again because this robot will refill itself. There can be a lot of cost-effective robots out in the market but this one here really outshines itself.

iPong V300

If you want to start with an inexpensive option, you have the least expensive ones like the iPong V300. They are very practical and they are quite handy now that they have a wireless remote. When they are out of the box, this robot is in three pieces but they fit together quite perfectly. Transportation is quick and can fit anywhere.

The wireless remote can do much more than that, it can allow you to tame the ball speed or the spin type. This robot can also shoot the balls alternatively so that it can force you to move and make it realistic and worthwhile. This robot is inexpensive which comes under $200. It has the capacity of the 100 balls and the maximum speed of 90 balls. The best thing about this robot is that it can help you improve your aim and are effective at what they do. If you are a beginner, then you should own this robot as they help you to improve your strokes and then repeat continuously. It is a challenge to find a robot this cheap and highly effective for your game.

Newgy Robo-Pong 1040

If you want to own a robot, then you should own a portable one. It is a simple, easy robot that can be deployed. All you have to do is to is unbox the robot, plug it in, and start using it. This is also equipped with a 15-minute intense training session module and you can calibrate the control box from which it controls the speed, the oscillations, and other such options.

You can improve your footwork and perfect those tricky shots which can get you out. Though it doesn’t have a lot of features, it is still worth its money and is a steal.

Conclusion

Thus, these are some of the best Ping Pong Robots you can have in the table tennis game. It doesn’t matter if you are just a novice or an advanced table tennis player, it will help you perfect your technique. Prices of each robot may vary but they all help in developing your game. Find the perfect one from one of the above robots that might be of some help.

