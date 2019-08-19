Top 5 Democratic Nominees Talking About Bitcoin

The race to become the democratic nominee in the 2020 elections keeps getting heated by the day. Nominees are picking sides on certain topics ranging from healthcare, gun control, climate change and so on. Even though bitcoin hasn't been mentioned once in any of the debates, it sure is a topic they should be at least aware off.

According to a report conducted by YouGov:

71 percent of respondents said they have heard of bitcoin and 19 percent of respondents aged 18 to 34 are “very interested” in using cryptocurrencies primarily, with a further 29 percent being “somewhat interested.

Almost every American has heard of bitcoin. A positive/friendlier approach to this innovative Store of value, investment vehicle, or payment system should take more notice from nominees. Here are 5 democratic nominees that have mentioned or are aware of bitcoin and blockchain technology.

Andrew Yang

The darling candidate of the internet has called for the federal government to create clear guidelines as to how cryptocurrencies/digital asset markets will be treated and regulated ( source ). Prominent crypto figures like Castle Island Ventures partern Nic Carter, CoinCenter communications Director Neeraj Agrawal, and Messari CEO Ryan Selkis have expressed support for the YangGang.

Will he allow citizens to receive the $1,000 a month freedom dividend in bitcoin? Finally, Andrew Yang will accept Lightning Payment donations with his crypto-friendly super PAC.

Salary in Bitcoin- Andrew Yang earned 14.00 bitcoin (8/19/19) in 2018 according to the - Andrew Yang earned 14.00 bitcoin (8/19/19) in 2018 according to the Bitcoinsalaries.com list.

Joe Biden

The ex Vice President of the United States has the more experience in politics than the rest. When it comes to bitcoin, Biden does not appear to have said much about it, but very interestingly, a PAC campaigning for him to run for the presidency in 2016 started accepting bitcoin donations back then ( source ).

Salary in Bitcoin- Joe Biden earned 429.21 bitcoin (8/19/19) in 2018 according to the - Joe Biden earned 429.21 bitcoin (8/19/19) in 2018 according to the Bitcoinsalaries.com list.

Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth has been warning its citizens to be cautious when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies at the Senate Banking Committee. She claims they are easy to steal and a lot of small investors are being scammed through ICOs.

“The challenge is how to nurture productive aspects of crypto with protecting consumers,” -Forbes

Salary in Bitcoin: Elizabeth Warren earned 83.98 bitcoin (8/19/19) in 2018 according to the Elizabeth Warren earned 83.98 bitcoin (8/19/19) in 2018 according to the Bitcoinsalaries.com list.

Tulsi Gabbard

The 2017 crypto craze bug caught Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard were she invested in between $2,000 and $30,000 in Ether and Litecoin according to House financial disclosure forms . It is uncertain if she sold any of that stake or if she traded to bitcoin.

Salary in Bitcoin- Tulsi Gabbard earned 16.24 bitcoin (8/19/19) in 2018 according to the - Tulsi Gabbard earned 16.24 bitcoin (8/19/19) in 2018 according to the Bitcoinsalaries.com list.

John Delaney

John Delaney was a businessman before he got into politics. He co-founded two companies that were publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and won the 2004 EY entrepreneur of the year award. No wonder he has taken a positive approach towards innovation including blockchain technology.

Salary in Bitcoin- John Delaney earned 16.24 bitcoin (8/19/19) in 2018 according to the







Which political candidate should we add next to the #BitcoinSalaries list? Subscribe to our email newsletter to receive updates! - John Delaney earned 16.24 bitcoin (8/19/19) in 2018 according to the Bitcoinsalaries.com list.

Tags