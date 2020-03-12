Top 5 Courses to Learn Python in 2020— Best of Lot

How to become a Python Programmer in 2020?

If you have just started learning to code a Computer Science graduate and thinking to learn Python in 2020 then you have come to the right place. In this article, I am going to share some of the best online courses to learn Python in 2020.

Python is one of the most popular programming languages and it’s used in many domains e.g. Web development, Automation, Data Science, Machine learning etc.

In recent years, Python has also become as a default language for Data Science and Machine learning Projects and that’s another reason why many experienced programmers are learning Python in 2020.

It’s also one of the top languages on my list of programming language to learn in 2020 . But, for all its power and flexibility, Python is still a very simple language to learn and often touted as beginner’s programming language.

If you are a Java developer or a Web developer using JavaScript to create web applications, it still pays off to learn Python because becoming a Polyglot programmer i.e. learning more than one programming language not only improves your knowledge and experience but also make you more attractive for companies who value Polyglot programmers

If you are thinking to learn a new programming language then also Python is a good choice, particularly if you are looking to move towards lucrative career path of Data Science and Machine learning which has lots of opportunities.

In past, I have blogged about why a beginner should choose Java over Python to start with programming but things have come a long way since them. In recent years, Python has grown a lot which resulted in more and more opportunities for Python developers.

Particular in developed countries like USA and UK, the rise of Python is phenomenon and part of that can be attributed to academics where Python has become a go-to language to learn Programming as opposed to Java C , and C++

Top 5 Python Courses for Beginners and Intermediate Programmers

top 5 online courses to learn Python in 2020 from Anyway, here is my list offrom Udemy and Pluralsight , two of the best place to learn a new technology online.

This is one of the most popular course to learn Python on Udemy and more than 250,000 students have enrolled in it. That speaks volumes for the quality of the course.

This is a comprehensive but straight-forward course to learn Python programming language on Udemy! and useful for all levels of programmers.

In this course, you will learn Python 3 in a practical manner. You will start by downloading and setting up Python on your machine and then slowly move on to different topics.

It’s also a practical course where an instructor will show you live coding and explain what he does.

The course also comes with quizzes, notes and homework assignments as well as 3 major projects to create a Python project portfolio! which complements your learning.

one of the best course to learn Python in 2020

This is another fun course to learn Python on Pluralsight and great if you have a Pluarlsight membership. I have taken a couple of courses on Python on Pluralsight but this one stick with me.

The authors Austin and Rober have done a wonderful job to keep learning fun but at the same time meaningful.

Like other courses, this one also starts from ground zero and in first 30 minutes, you will learn how to download and install on your workstation.

Don’t worry about your OS, the course covers installing Python on Linux , Windows as well as Mac, so you have covered.

The course covers all major Python topics like Strings and Collections, Modularity, Objects, Collections, Handling errors, Iterables, Class, Files and Resource management as well deployment of Python applications.

In short, one of the best course to learn Python in Pluralsight, but you need a membership.

This is another fantastic course to learn Python on Udemy. I am a big fan of Tim Buchalka and have attended a couple of his courses.

His passion and experience really show in his courses and that’s why I am recommending this Python course to you if you are learning Python first time. In terms of content, this is not very different from the other two courses but the style is what matters most.

If you can connect with @Tim Buchalka, which is very much possible then you will learn Python very easily and in a fun way.

The extensive experience of instructors, both Tim Buchalka and @Jean-Paul on Software development and teaching, which is more than 60+ years together will certainly help you to learn Python in the right way.

This course also covers Python 3.0 which is what most of the organization is using now. It’s not the latest but still the major latest version to learn.

Another awesome course to learn Python on Udemy. This is a project-based course and you will build 11 Projects int this Python Course.

If you enjoy hands-on learning while working on the project rather than learning individual concept then this course is for you.

This is comprehensive, in-depth and meticulously prepared course and teaches you everything you need to know to program in Python. It delivers what is promised in the title, A-Z, it’s all here!

The author, Ziyad is a prize-winning University lecturer of foundation level computer science and delivering project-based learning which is truly reflected in this course.

In short, one of the best course to learn Python, if you like project-based learning instead of going through individual concepts one by one.

In early 2016, Python passed Java as the #1 beginners language in the world. Why? It’s because it’s simple enough for beginners yet advanced enough for the pros.

This is a very practical course and useful not just for beginners but also for programmers who know other programming languages like Java C++ and want to learn Python

In 30 days this course will teach you to write complex Python applications to scrape Data from nearly any website and Build your own Python applications for all types of automation. It’s perfect for busy developers who learn by doing serious stuff.

That’s all about some of the best courses to learn Python Programming in 2020. Python is a very powerful language and allows you to create simple scripts to automate stuff from complex object-oriented applications but it is still a simple language to learn.

I highly recommend Python to all the beginners who are starting with programming and Coding. Along with Java Python programming experience will help you in your career for a long time.

