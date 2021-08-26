Top 5 Career Options and Online Courses for Python Developers (2021)

Python is one of the most popular programming languages and offers the most promising career opportunities. Python is being used in several areas, including testing, web development, app development, upgrades, scriptwriting, etc. The demand for Python developers is increasing every year. The most common python frameworks for web development are Django, Flask, Bottle, and Pyramid. Data Science & Machine Learning is a subfield of Artificial Intelligence. It is used in system automation and provides learning ability to the system through trial and error on data.