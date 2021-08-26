Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Top 5 Career Options and Online Courses for Python Developers (2021) by@prajwalcarnileo

Top 5 Career Options and Online Courses for Python Developers (2021)

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Python is one of the most popular programming languages and offers the most promising career opportunities. Python is being used in several areas, including testing, web development, app development, upgrades, scriptwriting, etc. The demand for Python developers is increasing every year. The most common python frameworks for web development are Django, Flask, Bottle, and Pyramid. Data Science & Machine Learning is a subfield of Artificial Intelligence. It is used in system automation and provides learning ability to the system through trial and error on data.
image
Prajwal Carnileo Hacker Noon profile picture

@prajwalcarnileo
Prajwal Carnileo

I am a strategist

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Data Scraping Google Search Results Using Python and Scrapy by @scraperapi
#web-scraping
Why do you need project templates? by @exactor
#project-templates
A New Open-Source Web3 Tool For Python Developers by @violetsummer
#web3-development
How to Write a Python Script to Download Reddit videos by @h3avren
#python-programming

Tags

#python#careers#career-advice#online-courses#python-programming#learn-python#python-tips#python-basics
Join Hacker Noon loading