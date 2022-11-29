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Top 5 Budgeting Apps for iOS

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byDevin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

November 29th, 2022
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Devin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

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TOPICS

science#budgeting#budgeting-hacks#finance#personal-finance#ios#ios-apps#testing-ios-apps#ios-app

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