Top 5 Big Data Frameworks in 2021

\\\nIf one of your goals in 2021 is to learn about Big Data (and you are looking for information on the best Big Data *Frameworks),* then you have come to the right place.\n\n\\\n*Previously, I shared the [best Big Data online courses](https://hackernoon.com/top-5-hadoop-courses-for-big-data-professionals-best-of-lot-7998f593d138), and today, I am going to share the top 5 Big Data frameworks which you can learn in 2021.*\n\n\\\nGiven the ever-increasing abundance of data, Big Data Analysis is a very valuable skill to have. Both Fortune 500 and small companies are looking for competent people who can derive useful insights from their huge piles of data. That's where Big Data frameworks like [Apache Hadoop](https://hadoop.apache.org/), [Apache Spark](https://spark.apache.org/), [Flink](https://flink.apache.org/), [Storm](https://storm.apache.org/), and [Hive](https://hive.apache.org/) can help.\n\n\\\nCompanies like Amazon, eBay, Netflix, NASA JPL, and Yahoo all use Big Data frameworks (like Spark) to quickly extract meaning from massive data sets across fault-tolerant Hadoop clusters.\n\n\\\nLearning how to use these frameworks and techniques can provide you with a competitive advantage.\n\n\\\nYou can pick and choose what to learn by considering your needs, your experience, and your programming language preference because most of the Big Data frameworks can support major programming languages (Python, Java, and Scala).\n\n\\\n## Top 5 Big Data Frameworks to Learn in 2021\n\nWithout wasting any more of your time, here is a list of the top 5 Big Data frameworks you can learn in 2021.\n\n\\\nEach of these frameworks provides different functionalities and knowing what they do is essential for any Big Data programmer.\n\n### 1. Apache Hadoop\n\nYou may have heard about Hadoop clusters. For many people, Apache Hadoop and Big Data are interchangeable, and why not? Apache Hadoop is probably the most popular Big Data Framework out there.\n\n\\\n[Apache Hadoop is a framework that allows for the distributed processing of large data](https://hadoop.apache.org/) sets across clusters of computers while using simple programming models.\n\n\\\nIt is designed to scale up from single servers to thousands of machines, each offering local computation and storage.\n\n\\\nIt's based upon the popular MapReduce pattern and is key for developing a reliable, scalable, and distributed software computing application.\n\n\\\nIf you want to start mastering Big Data in 2021, I highly recommend you learn Apache Hadoop. I recommend you get your training from **The Ultimate Hands-On Hadoop** course by none other than Frank Kane on Udemy. It's one of the most comprehensive, yet up-to-date courses to learn Hadoop online.\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-tjh535gc.webp)\n\n### 2. Apache Spark\n\nIf you want to get ahead in the Big Data space, learning [Apache Spark](https://medium.com/javarevisited/5-free-courses-to-learn-apache-spark-in-2020-bdff2d60c800) in 2021 can be a great start.\n\n\\\nApache Spark is a fast, in-memory data processing engine with elegant and expressive development APIs. This allows data workers to efficiently execute streaming, machine learning, or [SQL](https://www.java67.com/2018/02/5-free-database-and-sql-query-courses-programmers.html) workloads that require fast iterative access to datasets.\n\n\\\nYou can use Spark for in-memory computing for ETL, machine learning, and data science workloads.\n\n\\\nIf you want to learn Apache Spark in 2021, I highly recommend you join **Apache Spark 2.0 with Java -Learn Spark** by a Big Data Guru on Udemy.\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-9mgw35uv.png)\n\n\\\n*If you need more options to explore Spark with other programming languages like Scala and Python then Frank Kane's **Apache Spark with Scala --- Hands On with Big Data!** and **Taming Big Data with Apache Spark and Python --- Hands-On!** courses are definitely worth looking at.*\n\n\n---\n\n### 3. Apache Hive\n\n[Apache Hive](https://hive.apache.org/) is a Big Data Analytics framework that was created by Facebook to combine the scalability of one of the most popular Big Data frameworks.\n\n\\\nYou can also think of Apache Hive as a data processing tool on Hadoop. It is a querying tool for HDFS and the syntax of its queries is similar-ish to SQL.\n\n\\\nApache Hive is an open-source software that lets programmers analyze large data sets on Hadoop. It is an engine that turns SQL requests into chains of MapReduce tasks.\n\n\\\nIf you are learning Hadoop then it makes sense to learn Hive as well and I highly recommend **Hive to ADVANCE Hive (Real-time usage): Hadoop querying tool course** by J Garg. It's an advanced course to learn Hive.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-i5gh3504.png)\n\n\n---\n\n### 4. Apache Storm\n\n**[Apache Storm](https://storm.apache.org/)** is a Big Data Framework that is worth learning about in 2021. This framework is focused on working with a large flow of data in real-time. The key features of Storm are *scalability* and *quick recovery after downtime.*\n\n\\\nApache Storm is to **real-time stream processing** as what Hadoop is to **batch processing**.\n\n\\\nUsing Storm, you can build applications that need to be highly responsive to the latest data and can react to requests within seconds or minutes.\n\n\\\nFor example, it can be used in applications such as those needed in finding the latest trending topics on Twitter or those needed in monitoring spikes in payment gateway failures.\n\n\\\nFrom simple data transformations to applying machine learning algorithms, you can work with Storm with the help of Java, Python, and Ruby.\n\n\\\nIf you want to learn Apache Storm, I suggest the **Learn By Example: Apache Storm** course by Loony Corn on **Udemy.**\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-eyg435u1.png)\n\n\n---\n\n### 5. Apache Flink\n\n**[Apache Flink](https://flink.apache.org/)** is another robust Big Data processing framework that works for stream and batch processing and is worth learning about in 2021.\n\n\\\nIt is the successor to Hadoop and Spark. It is a next-generation Big Data engine for stream processing. If Hadoop is 2G, [Spark](https://javarevisited.blogspot.com/2017/12/top-5-courses-to-learn-big-data-and.html#axzz6cRYpiwdu) is 3G then Apache Flink is the 4G in Big Data stream processing frameworks.\n\n\\\nActually, Spark was not a true stream processing framework, it was initially used as a makeshift platform for stream processing. Apache Flink however, *is* a true streaming engine with added capacity to perform batch, graph, table processing, and also to run machine-learning algorithms.\n\n\\\nThe demand for Flink in the market is already increasing. Many renowned companies like Capital One (bank), Alibaba (eCommerce), Uber (transportation) have already started using Apache Flink to process their massive amounts of data in real-time, and thousands of others are diving into it.\n\n\\\nIf you want to learn Apache Flink, I suggest you start with **Apache Flink | A Real-Time & Hands-On course on Flink** by J Garg on Udemy. It's a complete, In-depth & HANDS-ON practical course to learn Apache Flink in 2021.\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-h6fn35yi.png)\n\n\\\nIn conclusion, the above covered are the **5 best Big Data frameworks you can learn in 2021**.\n\n\\\nThese frameworks are really useful and in-demand. Learning them can improve your skills and boost your resume thus advancing your career.\n\n\\\nIf the five aforementioned frameworks aren’t enough to satisfy your data appetite, Apache Heron is a new and shiny Big Data processing engine. Twitter developed it as a new generation replacement for Storm.

Thanks for reading this article. If you enjoyed this piece, then please share it with your friends and colleagues. If you have any questions or feedback, then please drop me a line.