Top 5 AI-Enabled Content Generation Tools

Be it healthcare, travel, fitness, finance, or any other industry, the advent of artificial intelligence has revolutionized almost all of them by enabling machines to act and behave like human beings.

When this technology is modernizing every sector, how can the content industry be left behind? Artificial intelligence has also created a major disruption with content generator tools.

What is an AI content generator tool?

Content is the king; every website, blog, or mobile application needs content to connect with their targeted audience. Content is available everywhere on the web. Now, writing this content requires a professional with writing skills and a sound knowledge of the guidelines mentioned by search engines.

Writing this SEO-friendly content requires a considerable amount of time and that’s when AI content writer or AI generated content comes into play.

With the help of AI-generated content, companies and individuals can fulfill their content-related requirements in less time. AI content generators work in two ways:

They collect some information as an input or generate content based on that.

They take existing content and rewrite it in seconds.

If you haven’t used such tools yet or want to know more about them, then this article is for you. Here, we have provided a list of the top five AI content creation tools you can use to generate content:

1. Frase.io

It is an AI-based content delivery platform that looks into your website content to automatically generate answers against visitors’ queries. It completely changes the way you respond to your visitors’ questions. It means no need to hire a support professional for delivering this service.

2. WordAI

WordAI is capable of creating content matching the quality of a human writer. It understands the content thoroughly and spins it to create a new one merely with a click of a button. The tool rewrites the entire sentences by choosing the appropriate synonyms or changing the writing style or tone. Even a plagiarism checker could not detect.

3. Pathfactory

Pathfactory is a renowned AI content generation tool for creating content and delivering excellent content experiences for b2b marketing. The tool offers accurate insights into content consumption to find out the channels and content are delivering high user engagement. It uses artificial intelligence and other latest technologies to deliver its services.

4. Grammarly

Grammarly is a popular AI content writer and proofreading tool. It uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and deep learning algorithms for spell checking, plagiarism detection, proofreading, and other content-related services.

5. Articoolo

Articoolo acts as an AI content writer and generates unique content by understanding the meaning of the subject and then paraphrasing the content. For example, if the content is about different color t-shirts, then the tool will first understand what is a t-shirt and about different colors to paraphrase the content.

How do AI content generators create unique content?

AI content generators or AI content tools are built with pre-defined algorithms that help them either to elaborate the provided information or rewrite an existing article.

These tools spin the article and replace different words of a sentence with their synonyms, change content’s voice from active to passive (vice-versa), or implement other tactics for making the content unique. Even a plagiarism checker is unable to detect the redundancy.

3 ways AI can help to improve content creation :

1. Write small contents or rewrite the content

AI-based content generator tools cannot write complete articles on its own or even with provided input (with the exception of GPT-3 of course).

However, it can write short pieces of content such as captions for your company’s social media profile, update news and tweet, and make small announcements. These tools use natural language processing technology for content creation.

2. Give a touch of personalization to your content

Keeping in mind the preferences of your targeted audience and offering them the personalized products/services or displaying them the relevant content is a part of effective marketing. Here is when artificial intelligence comes into play. AI-enabled software, when integrated into personalized email marketing campaigns, can increase the chances of sales.

3. Collect user-generated content

From various online studies, it is evident that user-generated content helps in determining what works among your targeted audience. Moreover, it also helps in increasing the visibility of your brand and improving your online presence.

Final Words

With AI being used in content creation, content generator tools are high in demand. These tools can help to rewrite articles, blogs, and other content to make you reuse them. Grammarly, Pathfactory, Wordai, and Articoolo are some of the popular AI content creators that are being used for generating short pieces of content.

