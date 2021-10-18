Top 40+ Data Science Product Interview Questions

328 reads

Product Data Science interview questions are known to be difficult questions in data science interviews since these questions do not have a fixed solution. These product interview questions can become easier by practicing and understanding the framework! Questions can be split into 3 categories: Analyzing a metric related problem, measuring impact, and designing a product. These questions are asked to understand how the interviewee can determine the success/failure of a product. These questions generally involve the company’s product or another company that would help the company.