Frequently Used Tools By Gamers

Most of us gamers have a wish list for what the future of gaming should look like for us, the kind of tools we dream to use in our desired game world. Gamers are craving to interact more with other players. Above all, no one wants to play a boring, slow game.

According to the European Mobile Game Market in 2016 , there are more than 2.5 billion video gamers from all over the world. That’s about a third of the world’s population.

The number keeps increasing. Imagine how much more increase the gaming community has seen until this year.

Several tools are also constantly been created to help the gaming community be more lifely and making games more fun.

Here is a list of the top 4 tools that could provide you the smoothest gaming experience.

Gaming interactions have evolved. Gaming has become more competitive and real-world relationships are being formed from online games.

Often, when playing video games most players want to communicate with each other to get organized and share their experiences, wins, challenges and failures with each other. That's where Discord comes in.

Discord is a chat app for game lovers, it combines the text chat services of Skype with the voice chat services of Teamspeak and other instant messaging services to allow you to share your gaming experiences with others.

Imagine having your gaming headset on you and your friends on the other side of the world also have theirs, you communicate smoothly and have the fun of your life. Nothing is better than that.

You can easily access Discord with your desktop, mobile devices or web browser.

unlike other similar services that cost money to set up servers or buy VoIP call credits, Discord gives you all of that functionality at no cost.

Do you want to get the best performance and the best user experience for your games with the maximum frames per second?

Razer Cortex allows you to optimize your game and PC for optimum performance for free. One way it does this is that it releases a lot of RAM that's been used unnecessarily by your computer. More so, it deletes temporary files, empties the Recycle Bin, checks for broken registry entries and so on.

You can also use Razer Cortex to catch discounts or deals on games that you have added to your wish list on the platform. The best part is that it also gives you FPS statistics and an automatic PC boost the moment you launch your game. If you don’t want to always optimize, no problem, you can schedule Razer Cortex to automatically scan and optimize your game.

You know how you always want to reduce your screen brightness at night or at different temperatures so it works well for your eyesight and also allows you to sleep well. Blue light emission from your computer impacts your sleep a great deal.

That’s because today, digital devices expose you to more artificial sources of blue light than ever. You definitely want to reduce the amount of blue light getting into your body especially if you are a heavy gamer who spends a lot of time with your PC.

F.lux automatically regulate your computer’s screen light and brightness to match the color of the room you’re in.

It’s been recommended by doctors because it promotes healthy eyesight. The interesting thing about it is that it is completely free to use and has a clean and intuitive UI and a great user experience.

If your computer monitor adjusts really well for you that’ll also work. If you are looking to get a new gaming monitor a few gaming monitor comparisons here and there might help you make a more informed decision.

As of when I wrote this article about thirteen million people were online and about three million people were playing games on Steam.

Truth is, Steam is the go-to platform for game lovers whether you are creating or you are playing games -- whether free or paid. In a nutshell, Steam makes your favorite game accessible and sharable to you and your friends.

Conclusion

Gaming is exciting, challenging and the right game can improve your mental health. However, using the right tools can make it a lot more enjoyable. It’s 2019, the new era of gaming is upon us with a lot of new game titles focused on creating a stress-free environment.





